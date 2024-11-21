Jaipur woman strangles 4-year-old son to death, spends night beside body; arrested: Report

A four-year-old boy was killed by his mother in their home in Jaipur's Birampur in Rajasthan, who allegedly slept beside his body overnight on Tuesday, The Times of India reported.



The police have arrested the suspect, Sarita (25), originally from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. HT cannot independently verify this information. The boy, Dikshant Choudhary, was found lifeless by his grandmother on Wednesday morning when she tried to wake him up for milk. (Representational image)

According to the report, Renwal Station House Officer (SHO) Surender Kumar said Dikshant Choudhary was found lifeless by his grandmother on Wednesday morning when she tried to wake him up for milk. Upon noticing that he was unresponsive, she raised an alarm, prompting other family members to rush to the scene.

What happened?

Police said Sarita lived with her husband Mukesh Kumar Jat, and on Tuesday night, she slept in a room with her son Dikshant. On Wednesday morning, when Dikshant's grandmother went to give him milk, she found him unconscious. After alerting the family, they rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

The police were alerted and began investigating the incident. The Renwal police station in charge visited the scene and questioned the family.

Upon inspection, marks were found on the child's neck, raising suspicions, News18 reported. Sarita was then taken into custody for questioning, during which she admitted to the crime, leaving the family in shock.

“We conducted an investigation and learnt that the toddler's mother killed him following a domestic dispute,” he said.

“She married into the family back in 2019. There were some domestic disputes between the family. Sarita alleged that her in-laws did not want her to live with them, whereas her in-laws said that she was the one who was not willing to stay with them,” he said.

The police also questioned other family members. The initial investigation revealed that Sarita strangled her son on Tuesday night, causing his immediate death. The next morning, she pretended to be unaware of the situation.

“The victim's grandmother woke up early in the morning and went to check on her grandson to feed him milk. She became instantly worried when the toddler did not respond. So she also asked her son and other relatives to come fast,” said an official, adding that the investigation was ongoing to determine if there were any other factors involved.