Home / India News / Jaish commander’s two-storey house razed in J&K's Pulwama

Jaish commander’s two-storey house razed in J&K's Pulwama

india news
Updated on Dec 11, 2022 12:40 AM IST

Ashiq Nengroo was designated a terrorist by the Centre in April this year under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly running a terror network from Pakistan.

Officials said the two-storey house was built on state land in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. (ANI)
Officials said the two-storey house was built on state land in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday demolished the house of a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander in Pulwama district, officials familiar with the matter said.

Ashiq Nengroo was designated a terrorist by the Centre in April this year under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly running a terror network from Pakistan.

In the notification, the ministry of home affairs had said that Nengroo was involved in helping terrorists infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir and was also responsible for perpetrating various terror incidents in the region. He is running a terror syndicate in Kashmir and is now “engaged in a perilous campaign to orchestrate terror in Jammu and Kashmir”, remote controlled from Pakistan, the ministry had said.

Also Read | Pahalgam shivers at -5.6°C, Met predicts snow spells

People aware of the matter said the 35-year-old managed to escape to Pakistan along with his family and was currently operating from there.

“The two-storey house at New Colony in Rajpora had come up on state land. It was demolished by the district administration in the presence of police,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

Negroo’s brother Reyaz Ahmad is currently in jail for allegedly ferrying terrorists in a truck in 2018. The case was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Police officials said another brother of his was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in 2013.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir pahalgam jaish camp uapa + 2 more
jammu and kashmir pahalgam jaish camp uapa + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out