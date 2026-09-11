Jaishankar flags global uncertainty at BRICS forum: 'Political and economic order under churn'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday flagged growing uncertainty in the global political and economic order, saying volatility and complexity had become defining features of the world.
Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum, Jaishankar said geopolitical conflicts, pandemics and climate-related disruptions were having economic consequences, while rapid digitisation and technological advances were creating new opportunities for growth, productivity and development.
"We meet at a time when global political and economic order is under churn. Volatility, uncertainty, and complexity have become defining features of the world around us. We are witnessing the economic consequences of geopolitical conflicts, of pandemics, and of climate-related disruptions," he said.
He also said rapid digitisation and technological advances are opening up new possibilities for growth, productivity and development. “The result is an economic landscape where both risks and opportunities are becoming more widely distributed and where the ability to anticipate, adapt and respond is acquiring greater importance,” he added.
Deep Dive
What are India's main objectives at the BRICS Summit regarding global governance?
India aims to reform global governance and strengthen multilateralism while promoting a people-centric approach and amplifying the voice of the Global South.
How does India plan to balance its relationships with major powers during the BRICS Summit?
India seeks to engage strategically with powers like the US, Russia, and China while maintaining its independence and championing the aspirations of the Global South.
Why is BRICS considered important for addressing global uncertainties?
BRICS is seen as significant because it represents emerging economies that can collaboratively propose solutions to the shifting geopolitical landscape and economic challenges.
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