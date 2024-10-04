Jaishankar meets new Sri Lankan leadership, invites President Dissanayake for India visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and foreign minister Vijitha Herath in a series of high-level meetings in Colombo. Jaishankar also invited President Dissanayake on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India at a mutually convenient date. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in Colombo.(PTI)

His visit comes just weeks before Sri Lanka's parliamentary elections, as the island nation seeks to navigate its economic recovery and political realignment.

Jaishankar also held talks with former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, signalling India's comprehensive engagement with Sri Lanka's leadership across the political spectrum.

Also Read | Confident ties with B’desh, Lanka will endure: Jaishankar

During discussions with Herath, Jaishankar reiterated India’s commitment to its "Neighbourhood First" policy and the Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) outlook, focusing on maritime cooperation.

“In this context, he assured that India’s ongoing development assistance to Sri Lanka through projects of Sri Lankan priority will be continued,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

Among the key projects discussed was the modernisation of Kankesanthurai port, with India offering a grant of $61.5 million to advance the project. Payments for seven completed Line of Credit projects, amounting to $20 million, could be converted into grants, further easing Sri Lanka’s financial burden.

“India has also decided to gift 22 diesel locomotives to the Sri Lankan Railways,” it said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi urges Jaishankar to secure release of 37 Tamil fishermen from Sri Lanka

Energy cooperation featured prominently in Jaishankar's meeting with President Dissanayake. The minister highlighted ongoing initiatives in energy production, fuel and LNG supply, solar electrification of religious sites, and efforts to improve connectivity, health, and dairy development.

The Sri Lankan president acknowledged India's role in supporting his vision of a prosperous nation, noting that the export of renewable energy to India could help reduce production costs and generate additional resources. Dissanayake also noted Indian tourists' contribution to Sri Lanka’s economy and expressed optimism about expanding this sector further, according to the ministry.

Sri Lanka debt restructuring

As Sri Lanka works towards restructuring $25 billion in foreign debt, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's support for the country's economic stability. He noted that India had been the first to provide financial assurances to Sri Lanka, facilitating the approval of the International Monetary Fund’s Extended Fund Facility (IMF-EFF).

The minister also raised concerns about Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka, advocating for their swift release and the return of their boats. He stressed the need for a humanitarian approach that addresses the livelihood challenges of these fishermen. He appreciated the release of 50 Indian fishermen during his visit and proposed convening a meeting of the Joint Working Group on Fisheries to discuss long-term solutions.

Jaishankar's visit comes ahead of Sri Lanka's parliamentary elections on November 14, which are expected to be a crucial test for President Dissanayake’s leadership as he seeks to consolidate power in the 225-seat parliament. The outcome of the election will significantly impact Sri Lanka’s ability to continue its economic recovery and implement critical reforms.