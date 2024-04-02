Jaishankar on India's permanent seat in UNSC: ‘We will definitely get it, but…’

External affairs minister S Jaishankar has expressed optimism about India getting a permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council. The minister said that it is “inevitable”, but called for heightened efforts in this regard, PTI reported. External affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar, while addressing intellectuals in Rajkot, said that diligent work is essential to secure the coveted position in the world peace body. At present, Russia, China, France, United States and United Kingdom are the five permanent members of the Security Council.



Jaishankar said that the international momentum is now favouring India's bid for a permanent seat.



“The United Nations was formed around 80 years ago, and these five nations decided among themselves to become permanent members of its security council,” PTI quoted the minister as saying.



He said that five nations secured permanent membership, underscoring the evolving global landscape with around 193 countries today.



"But these five nations have kept their control, and it is strange that you have to ask them to give us their consent for a change. A few agree, a few others put forward their position with honesty, while others do something from behind," Jaishankar added.



The minister spoke about the collaborative proposals involving India, Japan, Germany, and Egypt which have been submitted to the UN, signalling progress.

"But now, there is a feeling across the world that this should change, and India should get a permanent seat. I see this feeling increasing every year," he said, adding "we will definitely get it. But nothing big is ever achieved without hard work...we will have to work hard, and this time we will have to work even harder".



Jaishankar stressed the importance of mounting pressure, citing recent stalemates over conflicts like the Ukraine war and Gaza. He linked the UN's perceived weakening to increased opportunities for India's bid for permanent membership saying, "There is a feeling in the world that the UN has weakened."

"There was a deadlock in the UN on the Ukraine war and no consensus was reached in the UN regarding Gaza. I think as this feeling increases, our chances of getting a permanent seat will increase," he added.

(With PTI inputs)