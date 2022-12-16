Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's 'snake' analogy to hit out at Pak. Watch

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton found a mention in Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's comments on Pakistan over terrorism as he cited an anecdote from her visit to the nation. Responding to a question on Pakistan minister Hina Rabbani Khar's recent statements about a dossier on India, Jaishankar recalled Clinton's Pakistan 2011 visit when she drew a "snake" analogy to emphasise on the need to curb terrorism.

“I read the reports on what Minister Hina Rabbani Khar said. And I was reminded, more than a decade ago, my memory serves me right. Hillary Clinton was visiting Pakistan. And Hina Rabbani Khar was a minister at that time. Standing next to her, Hillary Clinton actually said that if you have snakes in your backyard, you can’t expect them to bite only your neighbours. Eventually, they will bite the people who keep them in the backyard. But as you know, Pakistan is not great on taking good advice. You see what’s happening there” Jaishankar was heard saying in New York while addressing reporters at the UN Security Council in a video tweeted by news agency ANI.

“In terms of what they are saying, the truth is everybody, the world today, sees Pakistan as the epicentre of terrorism," he added. “I know we've been through two and a half years of Covid and a lot of us have brain fog as a result. But I assure you the world has not forgotten where does terrorism (emanate from), who has their fingerprints over a lot of activities in the region and beyond the region. So, I would say that it's something they should remind themselves before indulging in the kind of fantasies which they do.”

Jaishankar also underlined that the world is not “stupid” and has been increasingly calling out countries, organisations, and people indulging in terrorism. He said that as he responded to another question by a Pakistani journalist on how long South Asia is going to see terrorism disseminating from New Delhi, Kabul, and Pakistan.

“You know, you're asking the wrong minister when you say how long will we do this? Because it is the ministers of Pakistan who will tell you how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism,” Jaishankar said.

He also slipped in advice for Pakistan and asked it to “clean up your act” and “try being a good neighbour” and “contribute to what the rest of the world is doing today, which is economic growth, development, and progress”.

(With inputs from ANI)

