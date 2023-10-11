Eye on China, Jaishankar spotlights danger of unsustainable debt, hidden agendas

NEW DELHI: External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday highlighted the dangers posed to the Indian Ocean region by hidden agendas, unviable projects and unsustainable debt in an apparent swipe at China.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar at the 23rd Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) meeting in Colombo on October 11. (AFP)

India’s message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) can act as a binding force for Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) members, and the country, with its extensive coastline and maritime interests, appreciates the importance of fostering collaboration and dialogue in the Indian Ocean, Jaishankar told the media after the council of ministers’ meeting of IORA in Colombo.

China has the status of dialogue partner with the 23-member grouping that promotes cooperation among Indian Ocean states.

New Delhi’s commitment to IORA is rooted in principles such as peaceful coexistence, shared prosperity and regional collaboration, and IORA members should cooperate on different aspects of the maritime economy, resources, connectivity and security, he said.

Jaishankar added: “We should be equally clear where the dangers are, be it in hidden agendas, in unviable projects or in unsustainable debt. Exchange of experiences, sharing of best practices, greater awareness and deeper collaboration are part of the solutions.”

While he didn’t name any country, it was apparent he was referring to China. Several countries in the region, including Sri Lanka and the Maldives, have been affected by the debt burden created by massive infrastructure projects launched under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Concerns have grown in India following the victory of Mohamed Muizzu, a pro-China politician, in the presidential election in the Maldives.

India is currently locked in a dragging military standoff with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which has taken bilateral relations to a six-decade low.

Earlier, in his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar said India’s priorities include developing an Indian Ocean community that is stable, prosperous and resilient. “It is thus important to maintain the Indian Ocean as a free, open and inclusive space based on the UN Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS), as the Constitution of the Seas,” he said.

India will persist with its approach of ensuring safety and security in the Indian Ocean region, including as first responder and a net security provider, and a multilateral rules-based order along with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity will revive the Indian Ocean as a strong community, he added.

Jaishankar suggested that responding to the key concerns of the Global South, an issue highlighted through India’s G20 presidency, could empower IORA. In this context, he pointed to initiatives such as women-led development, the use of digital public infrastructure, and sustainable development.

“India views the IORA as a platform for promoting sustainable development, economic growth and prosperity, and stability in the region,” Jaishankar said as India took on the role of vice-chair of the grouping for 2023-25 at the meeting. In this capacity, India will focus on priority areas such as maritime security and blue economy.

Following the stint as vice-chair, India is set to take over the chairship of IORA during 2025-27.

