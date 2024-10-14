Menu Explore
Jaishankar to join SCO meeting, may attend dinner with Pak PM Shehbaz: Report

ByHT News Desk
Oct 14, 2024 01:39 PM IST

External affairs minister S Jaishankar's upcoming visit to Pakistan will be the first by an Indian foreign minister in almost ten years.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday evening for the SCO heads of government meeting and may participate in a welcome dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the delegates.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will head the delegation that will represent India at the meeting of the SCO heads of government to be held in Pakistan during October 15-16.( (PTI FILE PHOTO))
Although both parties have excluded the prospect of a formal bilateral meeting during the SCO event, the minister is anticipated to join the dinner and converse with host Shehbaz Sharif and counterpart Ishaq Dar prior to the main summit on Wednesday.

Despite initial expectations of a brief visit, Jaishankar is expected to spend no more than 24 hours in Pakistan before returning to India, Times of India reported.

Jaishankar's upcoming visit to Pakistan on October 15-16 will be the first by an Indian foreign minister in almost ten years. However, following India's announcement of the trip, Jaishankar said that he is not traveling to Islamabad to address bilateral relations but to fulfill his role as a “good member” of the SCO, which comprises India, Pakistan, Russia, China, Iran, and four Central Asian nations.

India has managed to separate its disputes with Pakistan regarding cross-border terrorism and tensions with China from its participation in the Eurasian bloc, which is viewed as crucial for regional security. Moreover, Russia's role in the group has been a significant motivating factor for India.

While a formal bilateral meeting is not expected, a brief conversation on the sidelines might happen, but India will look to Pakistan to suggest it. India has stated that for any progress in the relationship— which hasn't had significant engagement for the last nine years— the responsibility lies with Pakistan.

India believes that any improvement in relations with Pakistan requires clear and lasting action against terrorism, as well as a reconsideration of Pakistan's decision to lower diplomatic ties after India changed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the report adds.

Pakistan, on the other hand, continues to prioritise the Kashmir issue, with Dar saying on Sunday that under Shehbaz's leadership, Islamabad has consistently brought it up alongside the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Story Saved
