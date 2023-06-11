Watch: S Jaishankar shares breakfast at BJP Dalit booth chief's house in Varanasi

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday took a moment to enjoy breakfast at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party Dalit booth level worker Sujata in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Jaishankar can be seen enjoying his meal alongside other BJP workers seated on the floor.

Jaishankar at BJP dalit booth level worker Sujata's residence.(HT Photo)

Sujata said she was delighted to know about the visit of such a dignitary to her home highlighting that preparations had begun the previous day, and her entire family were involved in cleaning the house. A variety of traditional Indian dishes were prepared in honour of the booth-level BJP worker.

Jaishankar arrived in Varanasi on Saturday to attend the G20 development ministers' meet scheduled from June 11 to 13. Upon his arrival, he received a warm welcome from Navratan Rathi, the BJP spokesperson for the Kashi region, along with senior party leaders and district administration officers.

Following the breakfast at the Dalit booth president's residence, Jaishankar proceeded to attend a seminar organised by the BJP Kashi region.

The seminar aimed to enhance the understanding of India's foreign policy among party workers and intellectuals, contributing to India's strengthened global position. The event was attended by students, doctors, chartered accountants, entrepreneurs, and exporters.

Jaishankar in Varanasi for G20 developmental ministers' meet

Addressing the upcoming G20 meeting in the seminar on Sunday, which is set to take place in 60 cities in Varanasi, Jaishankar emphasised that these are ‘cultural cities’. He expressed the importance of showcasing the diversity of Indian culture to foreign delegates through the G20 platform, allowing them to understand and become brand ambassadors for it.

Jaishankar praised the transformative changes in India over the past nine years, attributing them to a human-centric approach, nationalistic ideology, technological advancements, and the collaborative efforts of Team India.

During his visit to Varanasi, as India holds the G20 presidency, Jaishankar will chair the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver a special video address on June 12. Around 200 delegates are scheduled to attend the meeting, and a state dinner will be hosted by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday evening.

Both the chief minister and Jaishankar will meet with the delegates during the event.

The G20 meeting will feature two main sessions: one on "Multilateralism: Collective Actions for Accelerating Progress towards SDGs" and another on "Green Development: A LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) Approach."

(With inputs from Sudhir Kumar)

