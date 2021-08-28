Jaish-e-Mohammad leaders met Taliban in Kandahar, discussed J&K: Report

Leaders of Pakistan-based Jihadist group Jaish-e-Mohammad have reportedly met Taliban leaders in Kandahar in the third week of August in which the JeM has sought the Taliban's support in their "India-centric operations", news agency ANI reported, quoting senior officials of the intelligence agencies. Following the input, Jammu and Kashmir has been put on an alert as the intelligence agencies are now anticipating the movement of terrorists from across the border. In the meeting, the present political situation of Pakistan was also discussed, ANI said.

"We have ordered intelligence agencies to keep watch on social media. On August 24, we received input regarding the movement of two terrorists from Pakistan who are planning a grenade attack in Srinagar. All agencies concerned have been alerted for coordination," the official told ANI. "All states have been alerted to conduct security drills and keep anti-terror units on high alert," the official added.

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan would provide a boost for terrorists across the world, analysts have said. While the blasts in the vicinity of Kabul airport on August 26, perpetrated by ISIS-K, indicate that terror activities have already started in Afghanistan, India is on alert. Jaish, in fact, had cheered the victory of the Taliban and, in its publication, said that the Taliban victory in Afghanistan will inspire mujahideen or holy warriors to continue "their struggle for Islam".

Commenting on the impact of the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan on India's security, Chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat expressed concern that terror activities may overflow into India. "Everything that has happened (in Afghanistan) was anticipated. Only the timelines changed and certainly surprised us because we were anticipating this (takeover) happening a couple of months down the line," the General said adding that contingency plans are in place to deal with the situation in India.

Taliban's stance on J&K

Soon after sweeping Afghanistan, the Taliban said that J&K is an internal matter of India. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, who recently said Pakistan is like a second home for the Taliban, commented that India and Pakistan should sit together to resolve all their outstanding issues as "both are neighbours and their interests are linked to each other".

Taliban-Jaish-J&K

Masood Azhar was released by the Indian authorities in 1999 in exchange for the release of the IC814 which was hijacked to Kandahar, then controlled by the Taliban. The Taliban and the Jaish are considered ideological comrades. Reports said that after the Taliban takeover, several Jaish members were released from Afghanistan prisons who are now planning to carry out a fresh strike in India.

