Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP's Sushil Kumar Rinku at steady lead, crosses 50,000 mark

Sushil Kumar Rinku, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election, has maintained a steady lead of over 50,000 votes against his closest rival Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, the Congress candidate who is the widow of the Santokh Chaudhary. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party's contender, Inder Idbal Singh Atwal, has secured the third position in the race, followed by Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi of the Shiromani Akali Dal, who is currently in fourth place.

The AAP has fielded turncoat Sushil Kumar Rinku (HT)

Sushi Kumar Rinku secured 2,60822 votes while the other candidates have been struggling to catch up with his impressive lead.

According to the election affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, the AAP candidate contesting in the Jalandhar bypoll, is 46 years old and has completed his education up to 12th grade. The affidavit also states that his profession is in the business sector.

The Jalandhar by-election was held on May 10 to fill the vacant seat of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who passed away earlier this year during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Jalandhar Lok Sabha is one of the 13 constituencies in Punjab, and this by-poll saw 19 candidates competing for the seat. Despite the keenly contested election, the voter turnout stood at 54.70 per cent, which was considerably lower than the 63.04 per cent recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Candidates fielded in Jalandhar bypoll

The Jalandhar by-election saw the major political parties fielding their candidates for the Lok Sabha seat. The Congress Party, which had won the seat in the previous general election, fielded Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, the late MP's widow. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) put forward the name of Sushil Kumar Rinku. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) fielded Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi.

