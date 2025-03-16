Jalandhar YouTuber's house attacked with grenade-like object, Pakistani gangster claims responsibility

A Pakistani gangster claimed responsibility for throwing a grenade-like object at the residence of a Jalandhar-based YouTuber Rozer Sandhu on Sunday. YouTuber Rozer Sandhu was allegedly targeted due to his remarks about the Muslim community.(Representational Image)

A "grenade-like object" was hurled at Sandhu's house in Maqsudan, Jalandhar, but fortunately, did not cause any damage, PTI reported.

The senior police officials arrived at the scene and a bomb disposal squad was called in to take the object into custody for further investigation. The cops further said unidentified persons hurled a "grenade-like object."

Jalandhar Rural Superintendent of Police Jasroop Kaur Bhatt said, "We found a round metallic object, but couldn't immediately verify if it was a grenade. It has the appearance of a grenade. Further investigation is on."

Speaking to reporters outside the influencer's residence, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Gurmeet Singh said, "We spoke to Sandhu and also found a suspicious metallic object. A bomb disposal team is examining it," he said, adding that they will examine the CCTV footage.

Pakistani gangster said he targeted a YouTuber over his remarks about Muslims

Soon after the incident, two videos emerged on social media - one in which a Pakistani gangster, Shahzad Bhatti, claimed that he attacked the YouTuber for allegedly using derogatory language against the Muslim community.

Bhatti allegedly targeted Sandhu due to the YouTuber's remarks about the Muslim community.

In the video, Bhatti threatened further violence, stating, “If he survives, we will do it again. He is not alone, five people did it. They thought we forgot.”

Bhatti also named his accomplices, including Zeeshan Akhtar and Happy Passia, a US-based terrorist.

In yet another video, Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti has claimed that the "grenade" was hurled in Jalandhar as the YouTuber was abusing Islam.

"If he survives, we will do it again. He is not alone, five people did it. They thought we had forgotten. I thank my brothers Zeeshan Akhtar and Happy Passia (a US-based terrorist) who helped me," Bhatti said in the video.

"If you want no bloodshed to take place or peace to be disturbed, you arrest them. I give you pictures and names, you arrest them. If you don't arrest them, I will wreak such havoc that their seven generations will remember.

The development comes a day after a motorcycle-borne person hurled an explosive device at a temple in Amritsar. In the blast that followed, a portion of the temple's wall was damaged and window panes shattered.

(With PTI inputs)