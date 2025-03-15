Attempt to disturb Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann after Amritsar blast

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that attempts were being made to disturb peace in the border state of Punjab. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur paying obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib on the occasion of Hola Mohalla on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Reacting to the blast at Thakur Dwara temple in Khandwala area of Amritsar, Mann said: “There are always many attempts to disturb peace in Punjab. Drugs, gangsters, and extortion are part of it, and there are attempts to show that Punjab has become a disturbed state. During the festival of Holi, in other states, the police had to use a lathi-charge during processions. But such things don’t happen in Punjab. The law and order situation in Punjab is good.”

A blast occurred around 12.45am when two motorcycle-borne men lobbed the explosive at the temple.

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “Pakistan’s ISI lures our youngsters to create disturbance in Punjab. We will trace this case within days and take appropriate action. I warn youngsters not to ruin their lives. We will catch the culprits soon.”