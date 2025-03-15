Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Attempt to disturb Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann after Amritsar blast

ByAsian News International
Mar 15, 2025 12:49 PM IST

Commissioner of police says Pakistan’s ISI luring youngsters to create disturbance in border state.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that attempts were being made to disturb peace in the border state of Punjab.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur paying obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib on the occasion of Hola Mohalla on Friday. (PTI Photo)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur paying obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib on the occasion of Hola Mohalla on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Reacting to the blast at Thakur Dwara temple in Khandwala area of Amritsar, Mann said: “There are always many attempts to disturb peace in Punjab. Drugs, gangsters, and extortion are part of it, and there are attempts to show that Punjab has become a disturbed state. During the festival of Holi, in other states, the police had to use a lathi-charge during processions. But such things don’t happen in Punjab. The law and order situation in Punjab is good.”

A blast occurred around 12.45am when two motorcycle-borne men lobbed the explosive at the temple.

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “Pakistan’s ISI lures our youngsters to create disturbance in Punjab. We will trace this case within days and take appropriate action. I warn youngsters not to ruin their lives. We will catch the culprits soon.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On