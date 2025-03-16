Punjab: Foreign-based terror modules behind spate of grenade attacks, reveals police probe

The grenade attack at a temple in Amritsar is at least 13th such incident that Punjab has witnessed since November 2024. The previous cases have been solved, exposing the conspiracies behind these attacks in which terrorist groups based in foreign countries have targeted majorly police installations on the directions of Pakistan-based elements. No let-up in these attacks have emerged as a major security concern for Punjab Police. A CCTV grab of the incident in Amritsar on Saturday. (PTI)

Till now, eight modules have been busted in which three modules of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) and four of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) were found behind the initial 10 attacks, majorly targeting police installations. According to information, the string of incidents began on November 23 when an improvised explosive device (IED) was placed at the Ajnala police station. Two individuals, Jashandeep Singh and a 17-year-old juvenile, were arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the ISI-backed BKI terror module was being operated by foreign-based Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, and Shamsher, alias Honey. The police are going tough on the perpetrators as three attackers — Varinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh and Jashanpreet Singh — involved in the attacks at the Bakshiwala police post in Gurdaspur on December 8 were killed in an encounter between a joint team of the UP and Punjab police in Pilibhit.

The police have caught 20 persons, including one juvenile, and recovered a cache of arms and explosives, including five grenades, eight pistols, two AK-47 rifles and 1.4 kg of heroin.

Pointing towards a bigger role of foreign handlers in these grenade attack cases, the police have also booked a British-Sikh in two FIRs related to grenade attacks on police posts in Gurdaspur district under the UAPA.

According to the police, Jagjeet, an associate of Pakistan Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) head Ranjeet Singh Neeta, is a member of a self-proclaimed ‘Surveillance and Reconnaissance Unit’ under the KZF. He handled the group of youth who hurled grenade on December 18. A grenade was hurled at Bakshiwala and Wadala Bangar police posts on December 20.

Friday’s attack on a temple was the first assault on a religious place and the local police claim that the clear intention of the perpetrators was to stoke communal tension. “As we all know, Pakistan has been sponsoring such activities in the recent past as well. Our previous investigations have also exposed how Pakistan-based handlers allure the gullible youth to throw grenades at police installations. This time the motive seems to target communal harmony,” said Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.