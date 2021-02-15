Jalgaon accident: PM Modi approves ex-gratia of 2 lakh each for victims' kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia amount of ₹200,000 each for the families of the labourers who were killed in a truck accident in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Sunday night, his office tweeted on Monday. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in the tweet that ₹50,000 would also be given to those who have sustained serious injuries in the accident.

“PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. ₹50,000 would be given to those seriously injured,” PMO said in its tweet.

Separately, the office of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted that the state government would also provide ₹200,000 each to the families of the victims. “Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced to provide ₹2 lakh each to the families of the workers from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) tweeted.

At least 16 labourers were killed and five others sustained injuries when the papaya-laden truck they were travelling in overturned in Jalgaon on Sunday night. All the victims were from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver of Jalgaon district. According to officials, the vehicle was on its way from Dhule district’s Sakri to Raver when the driver lost control due to potholes on the road, resulting in the accident. The truck, according to a police officer, was taking a steep turn when it overturned and the labourers were crushed under the papayas.

Prime Minister Modi had conveyed his condolences over the accident, also sending well wishes for those injured. “Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister had tweeted.