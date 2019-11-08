Jama Masjid’s shah imam urges for restraint ahead of Ayodhya verdict

india

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:12 IST

The shahi imam of Jama Masjid in Delhi Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Friday urged all Indians “to exercise restraint and demonstrate faith in the judiciary” ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

“I hope that the constitutional superiority shall prevail and the rule of law is not compromised. It is a testing time for the nation,” Bukhari said in a statement.

“Though passions on both sides are running high, but I would urge the Indian conscience to exercise restraint and demonstrate faith in the judiciary,” he said.

Various religious organisations and political leaders cutting across party lines have appealed for peace and asked both communities to honour the verdict, irrespective of the way the top court rules.

The Uttar Pradesh government has deployed thousands of security personnel across the state, especially in Ayodhya, and stepped up security to ensure law and order.

The police are conducting mock drills, flag marches and drone surveillance to prepare for any possible fallout of the judgment.

The district magistrate Court had already imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Ayodhya in October.

Ayodhya’s district magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha had said in an order that Section 144 will be in effect till December 10.

Five judges of the Supreme Court are expected to rule on the decades-old dispute over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya next week.

The top court hasn’t indicated when the order will be delivered but the Constitution Bench has a window of three days - November 13, 14, and 15 - before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.