Jamaat members resisting testing,hospitalisation, complains Delhi hospital

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:14 IST

A Delhi hospital said on Thursday that many members of the Tablighi Jamaat, suspected of carrying coronavirus infection, are resisting testing for the disease and feel they do not require to be admitted to the hospital. A hospital official quoted by news agency ANI said this was putting the security of the medical staff at the hospital at risk.

Medical director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital (LNJPN) in Delhi, said 188 out of 216 Covid-19 patients at the hospital were from the Tablighi Jamaat from Nizamuddin and 23 out of the 24 samples tested from the group had come out positive. He called the situation “alarming”.

“We’ve 216 Covid-19 patients, out of which 188 belong to one group (attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event). We had received reports of 24 patients from the group out of which 23 tested positive. This is alarming,” said Dr JC Passey, Medical Director of Delhi’s LNJPN Hospital

He added that police has been deployed around the three blocks were the attendees of the Jamaat were admitted to prevent them from causing any trouble.

“Many of them (attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event) are objecting against testing and they feel they don’t need admission (to the hospital). So, this puts the security of our staff at risk. Now, police have been deployed around 3 blocks where they have been kept,” Dr JC Passey was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Indian railway authorities, too, had reported alleged misbehaviour by some of the members of the Tablighi Jamaat admitted at its quarantine facilities on Wednesday. The authorities had complained that some members had made unreasonable demands related to food and raised a din at the centre that also included threatening behaviour towards the nursing staff.

In another related incident in Madhya Pradesh, two doctors are reported to have suffered injuries in an incident of stone-pelting in Indore when they were out to screen and identify possible Covid-19 patients in the city, which is among the worst affected in the state.

Roughly, 8,800 members of the Jamaat, who had attended a three-day religious meet at the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Nizamuddin, are being traced by Indian authorities after it emerged that several of them were infected with coronavirus and could spread the disease further in the local communities in different states. The congregation is being called the single largest source of infections in the country, as of now and efforts are on to trace, test and quarantine its members.