Jamia alumni chief held under UAPA

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:46 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Sunday arrested Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia president Shifa-Ur-Rehman under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in inciting the communal riots in Northeast Delhi in February.

Rehman, who faces up to seven years in prison if convicted, was produced before a court which sent him in 10-day police custody for further interrogation.

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said they have technical evidence against Rehman which suggests that he allegedly incited mobs during the riots. “We have his CCTV footages and we have also checked his call record details and WhatsApp messages which suggest his involvement in hatching conspiracy to instigate riots in northeast Delhi.”

No senior police officer authorised to speak to the press wished to comment on the arrest. The Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia did not respond to the arrest either.

The communal violence had broken out on February 24 and 25 after clashes started between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) supporters and its opponents. It later degenerated into the riots that left at least 50 dead.

HT has learnt that police have arrested at least 1,100 people in 760 cases of rioting, murder and violence. Of these, police claim that around 70% cases have been solved.

Last Wednesday, the police booked suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain under the UAPA. Hussain is in jail in connection with communal violence and murder of an Intelligence Bureau staffer.

The police have also arrested Jamia Millia Islamia students Meeran Haider and Safoora Zagar under the UAPA. They are accused of allegedly conspiring to incite the communal riots.

A 20-member group of scholars, filmmakers, advocates and writers protested against the witch-hunt of anti-CAA activists and released a statement saying that instead of engaging with protesters, the state has chosen to detain and arrest them under harsh penal provisions.

They said while the crime branch is already probing the riots, the Delhi police’s special cell has filed a separate first information report (FIR) under which the scholars were being arrested.

“This FIR has enabled the stitching together of a political narrative where a direct link is sought to be made between anti-CAA protests and the widespread violence that rocked Northeast Delhi in the end of February,” the statement said.