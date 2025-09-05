Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind chief Mahmood Madni credits civil society for foiling Pahalgam terror plot: ‘Chaos would have…’

Crediting the civil society of the country for foiling the conspiracy hatched by the Pahalgam terror attack, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Mahmood Madani on Friday said that if the incident had taken place in any other country, then there would have been a lot of chaos. Mahmood Madani mentioned that citizens have a duty to support the Indian Armed Forces, and the opposition also did so during Operation Sindoor.(X)

In an interview with ANI, Madani said that the country's civil society understood the "conspiracy" behind the Pahalgam terror attack, which was to create divide between communities in the nation. He further considered it as a bigger achievement than the Operation Sindoor.

"First, the way those miscreants killed others after asking their names -- I cannot thank enough my fellow countrymen, whom I don't want to divide into Hindus and Muslims. They showed patience. It's true -- had it been any other country, who knows what kind of chaos would have happened. That's the beauty of India," Madani said.

"The biggest role in failing that shameful incident was of the civil society of this country. They understood that this is a conspiracy to make the communities living in this country fight and foiled it. This was a work bigger than Operation Sindoor," he added.

He further mentioned that standing with the Indian Armed Forces is the duty of the citizens and that was also done by the opposition during Operation Sindoor.

"When Operation Sindoor happened, those who criticised the government even for good work also supported it. It is our duty to stand with our forces," Madani added.

Twenty-six tourists, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack by the Pakistan-backed terrorists on April 22.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 targeting terror camps operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) through precision strikes. India also repelled subsequent Pakistani escalation and pounded its airbases.

Earlier on July 28, the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

On July 29, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had confirmed that three terrorists who were involved in the killing of civilians were eliminated by the security forces during Operation Mahadev. Shah said this while speaking in the Lok Sabha amid the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor and informed that those who killed our citizens in the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack have been killed.

"In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," Shah said while addressing the lower house.

"Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones," he added.