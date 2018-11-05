Sabarimala opens for 5-hour puja, jammers outside chief priest’s office

Devices to block phone calls and other radio signals were installed near the Sabarimala temple by police on Tuesday to prevent the chief priest and other officials of the hilltop shrine in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta from talking to the media and dissuade live visuals, hours ahead of the special one-day pilgrimage.

Thousands of police personnel, including women officers above the age of 50, also stood guard in the Lord Ayyappa shrine and its base camps as the temple’s doors are scheduled to open at 5pm and close on Tuesday at 10pm. Many Hindu outfits have once again threatened to prevent women aged between 10 and 50 years from entering the temple.

Several Hindu outfits opposing the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to worship at the hill temple have written to media houses not to depute women journalists to cover the Chithirayatta pooja in honour of Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, the last king of the erstwhile Travancore dynasty.

The Sabarimala Karma Samiti, an umbrella organisation of many outfits including Viswa Hindu Parishad and Hindu Aikya Vedi, urged in its letter to editors to not send women journalists to the area, saying that it might aggravate the issue.

“We recognise your right to support or oppose devotees’ stand on the issue, but the issue is highly emotional and we expect you will not take a stand that will aggravate the situation,” it said in the letter.

The base camps had witnessed large-scale violence during which many including women journalists were hurt when the temple opened on October 18 for the first time after the top court’s verdict allowing women of menstruating age into the shrine.

Three-tier security

Police have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, which restricts a gathering of more than four people, since Saturday night, said state police chief Loknath Behra, adding the temple and surrounding areas are under a three-tier security ring.

Many devotees were seen protesting and shouting slogans as the police stopped them for checking en route to Sabarimala after 8am. Private vehicles carrying pilgrims were stopped to check them for possible troublemakers, stranding many.

Earlier, journalists were not allowed entry to the two base camps — Pambha and Nilakkal. Later, the DGP issued a statement, denying any restriction for the media.

Strict orders have been given to the police to arrest anyone preventing women from entering the temple.

“If a woman is willing to trek to the temple, if needed women cops will escort them,” a senior official camping at the hilltop shrine said.

‘Fascist government’

Opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have decried the heavy deployment of police, saying it will disturb the serene atmosphere of the temple and curb free movement of pilgrims.

“It is nothing but fascism. Even media movement was curbed,” said Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran.

“No other temple in the country might have faced such an ignominy. Devotees will have to go through five check posts. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is in hurry to allow women to the temple and he will be fully responsible for its outcome also,” said BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai, adding he will go to the temple on Monday for a ‘darshan.’

The Pandalam royal family, considered to be the custodian of the temple, also said heavy deployment of security personnel will affect the divinity of the shrine.

“Situated in the midst of a tiger reserve it is one of the peaceful shrines of the country. Now it looks like a police camp. It is sad to have a ‘darshan’ under police cordon,” Sasikumar Varma, scion of the royal family, said.

The Sabarimala Karma Samiti said though the Supreme Court had decided to hear the writ and review petitions, the state government was “intentionally ignoring the mass movement against the verdict and hastily trying to enforce it using brutal force.”

The temple tantri and officials said they would close the shrine if any female devotee from the age group 10 to 50 tried to enter the sanctum sanctorum from October 17 to 22, when the temple was open for the monthly puja, saying it was against the centuries-old temple’s tradition.

The Left government in Kerala has announced it will implement the top court’s ruling pitting it against the BJP and numerous Hindu groups which have been up in arms against the September 28 verdict.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 14:17 IST