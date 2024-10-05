Menu Explore
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed by security forces in Kupwara, ‘war-like stores’ found

ByHT News Desk
Oct 05, 2024 09:34 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: The army said the search operation is underway.

The army said on Saturday morning that two terrorists had been eliminated by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara under "Operation GUGALDHAR".

War-like stores have been recovered, the army said in a state. (PTI file photo)
War-like stores have been recovered, the army said in a state. (PTI file photo)

"Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation GUGALDHAR. War-like stores have been recovered. A search of the area is underway and an operation is in progress," the army said in a statement.

The army further said the troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged the terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire.

"On 04 Oct 2024, based on intelligence about an infiltration attempt, a joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police was launched at Gugaldhar, Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, leading to an exchange of firing with terrorists. Vigilant troops carried out effective fire. The operation is in progress," the army added.

The army said earlier today that security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The operation is still on and is being led by a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir police and the army.

Also read: Two soldiers injured in landmine blast near LoC in Kupwara

Landmine blast in Kupwara

On Friday, two army personnel were injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara.

Also read: 'With China, you have to compete...': Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi says situation at LAC ‘not normal’

“In the wee hours, during patrolling at Googaldara near LoC in Trehgam area of the north Kashmir district, two army personnel got injured in a landmine blast,” the officials said.

Also read: Pager attacks on Hezbollah a masterstroke, says Indian Army chief

The two personnel were admitted to the army hospital at Drugmulla. Their condition was stable.

With inputs from PTI and ANI

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
