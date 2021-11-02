Jammu and Kashmir BJP sacks party secretary Vikram Randhawa over provocative remarks

JAMMU: Vikram Randhawa, the secretary of Jammu and Kashmir unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday was removed from all party posts over his provocative remarks calling for violence against Kashmiri Muslims who celebrate Pakistan’s victory over India in the recent T20 cricket world cup match.

A statement issued by the state BJP unit said the decision was taken in view of the “huge impact of the reckless statement” and the “bad name it brought to the party”.

“Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Vikram Randhwa, State Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, in reference to making of reckless and defamatory remarks against particular community and women,” the statement said.

The Jammu and Kashmir police earlier registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Vikram Randhawa after a widely-circulated video allegedly showed him making derogatory remarks against Kashmiri Muslims following the Pakistan cricket team’s win against India in the T20 World Cup match.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP also served a show-cause notice to Randhawa. Party chief Ravinder Raina said the former member of the legislative council’s remarks were against the basic principles of the party, which believes in respecting all faiths.

A disciplinary committee headed by Sunil Sethi has given an interim report to the party on Randhawa’s speech.

The report has been examined by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and it has been decided to agree with interim recommendations made by the disciplinary committee.

Raina also strongly felt that disparaging remarks have been made against women as well as a particular community and have hurt the “religious sentiments of our brothers and sisters”, his party said, adding that the state unit found it “unacceptable” that a person occupying a senior position in the party makes a statement which hurts religious sentiments.