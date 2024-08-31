Jammu and Kashmir election: BJP ally JD(U) promises release of stone pelters, political prisoners

Janata Dal (United), a key ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA at the Centre, has promised the release of stone pelters and political prisoners in its manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir. JD(U) J&K unit president (C) with party chief Nitish Kumar (@gmshaheenjdu Twitter)

The party has fielded two candidates for the first phase of polling, scheduled for September 18. It claims that many candidates who were dissatisfied with the system are now running in the second phase, for which polling will take place on September 25.

“Review cases and facilitate the release of political prisoners and stone pelters to promote peace and reconciliation,” the manifesto of JD(U) reads.

The state unit of the party also claims to have written to Union home ministry to go through the cases of the stone pelters and release them from jails.



"We have information on 840 stone pelters from different parts of the Valley who are languishing in jails. They were booked either when the National Conference or the Peoples' Democratic Party was in power,” said JD(U) state president GM Shaheen.

He alleged that the previous regimes were involved in a nexus and arresting youths for money, which has prompted them to seek a review of the cases from the home ministry.

“We have promised our people their release, and the party is actively working on it with the Centre. We have also sought the government's intervention for political prisoners as well,” Shaheen added.

How does JD(U)’s stand differ from BJP’s?

In the recently released party manifesto, Janata Dal (United) has also committed to transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a leading state, ensuring prosperity and dignity for all its residents. “Our manifesto reflects our promise to restore the aspirations and self-respect of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” party adds.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) has showed its position months after Union home minister Amit Shah said no family members of terrorists or close relatives of stone pelters would be given government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in May, in an interview with PTI, Union home minister Amit Shah had claimed that the Narendra Modi government had not only targeted terrorists but also dismantled the terror ecosystem, leading to a significant decrease in terror incidents across the country.

“In Kashmir, we have taken a decision that if someone joins a terrorist organisation, their family members will not get any government job. Similarly, if someone indulges in stone pelting, his family members will also not get a government job,” PTI quoted Shah as saying.

In addition to participating in the elections, JD(U) Jammu and Kashmir unit is actively engaging with separatists and Islamic scholars in the valley and the party describes its efforts as serving “as a bridge” to foster connections.



"We have fielded those candidates in the second and third phases, who had chosen not to be part of the mainstream in the past,” said Shaheen.