‘How will India shine if…’: Farooq Abdullah on Jammu and Kashmir statehood

Calling for the Centre's intervention for statehood, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday stressed that Jammu and Kashmir is "India’s crown" and its shine is crucial for the country's overall progress. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah after the legislature party meeting. (PTI )

“To ensure Jammu and Kashmir overcomes its challenges, the Centre's support is crucial for restoring statehood, allowing the government in the region to function effectively," said Abdullah.

"Jammu and Kashmir is India’s crown. If the crown doesn’t shine, how will India shine?” he asked.

Abdullah also announced that his party members will meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday to present a letter of support for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We will meet Manoj Sinha tomorrow with a letter of support to set a date for the swearing-in ceremony and the formation of the government. Once the LG provides a date, we will inform our elected members, who need to come from different parts of the Jammu region,” Abdullah added.

Speaking on the support from the Aam Aadmi Party's lone MLA, Mehraj Malik for the National Conference, Farooq Abdullah stressed the necessity of removing hatred to advance Jammu and Kashmir.

He warned that failure to do so would impede the progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We need to win the hearts of the people of Jammu and we must work diligently for that. False propaganda has spread among the people there. It’s not their fault as they were told that stone-pelting would begin here, that terrorism would return, and that they were in danger,” said Abdullah.

He added that people in parts of the Jammu region did not realise they had lost their lands and jobs, with everything vanishing as they fell into the trap of the Bharatiya Janata Party's alleged propaganda.

“We aim to eliminate this propaganda from their hearts and foster an environment where everyone can live happily. This region faces significant challenges and we must confront them head-on,” Abdullah added.