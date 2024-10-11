J&K: 4 Independent MLAs back Omar Abdullah, Congress to decide today | Top updates

Four Independent MLAs extended their support to the National Conference (NC) on Thursday, helping the latter cross the majority mark in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly. Omar Abdullah during the celebrations of assembly elections,at his Residence in Srinagar,on 09 October 2024. (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Omar Abdullah said that four out of seven Independent MLAs have joined hands with the NC, bringing the party’s strength to 46.

The NC emerged as the single-largest party in the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, winning 42 seats. With its alliance partners Congress and CPI(M) winning six and one seat respectively, the NC now has a clear majority.

J&K government formation latest updates

1. Omar Abdullah said that talks are ongoing with the Congress, and they have been given a day to decide on supporting the National Conference (NC) for government formation.

2. Earlier on Thursday, Omar Abdullah was unanimously elected as the leader of the National Conference legislature party, said NC president Farooq Abdullah.

3. Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude to NC legislators for choosing him as their leader, enabling him to stake claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

4. Congress MLAs will meet on Friday afternoon in Srinagar under JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra to elect the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party. The chosen name will be sent for final approval by the party high command.

5. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) accused the NC and CPI(M) of hooliganism after the election results. Iltija Mufti, who lost election from Srigufwara-Bijbehara to NC's Bashir Veeri, alleging NC workers were harassing PDP women members.

6. Independent MLA from Surankote, Chowdhury Mohd Akaram, said he will not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at any cost, though multiple parties have approached him.

7. Omar Abdullah said that the first priority of the NC-Congress government will be to pass a resolution on the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

8. Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday that restoring Article 370 will take time as it requires a legal approach, but restoring statehood is the immediate priority.

9. The NC-Congress government aims to reduce differences between the regions of Jammu and Kashmir and build trust among the Hindu community, Farooq Abdullah had said on Wednesday.

10. In the 90-seat Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, BJP won 29 seats, PDP got 3, People's Conference and AAP secured 1 seat each. Independents won 7 seats in the union territory.