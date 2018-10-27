Jammu and Kashmir governor approves foreclosure of Reliance deal

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday approved foreclosure of the contract with Reliance General Insurance Company (RGIC) for implementing the Group Mediclaim Health Insurance Policy for state employees and pensioners.

The matter has also been referred to the newly constituted Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for investigations.

Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had on Thursday demanded a probe after allegations of fraud into allotment of policy prompted Malik to scrap the scheme.

“The Hon @jandkgovernor now needs to order an inquiry headed by the chief secretary to establish who was behind the allotment of the insurance contract. The sums of money involved are too big for this to have been a straight-forward mistake,” Abdullah had tweeted.

Malik’s administration had on September 20 formally rolled out the scheme , which came into effect from October 1.

Earlier, Malik had told reporters that the contract was“almost terminated” after he found that the allotment was “full of frauds”. On Saturday, state spokesperson said ever since sanction was accorded to implementation of the scheme, doubts have been expressed on its credibility. “This has cast a shadow on the entire process...,” he said.

But Reliance Insurance chief communication officer said: “Whatever we are hearing, it is all through the media and there is no official communication with us from the J&K government.”

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 23:30 IST