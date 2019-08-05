Jammu and Kashmir to be split into 2 union territories — Ladakh and J&K

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:46 IST

The Centre has proposed to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir, carving out two separate Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday.

Ladakh will be a Union Territory without an assembly and Jammu and Kashmir will be a Union Territory with an assembly, the proposal said. He said this had been done in view of constant threats of cross border terrorism.

The decision to “reorganize” the state came after the Home Minister announced that Article 370 of the Constitution, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will be scrapped.

Follow live updates

Making a historic announcement in the Rajya Sabha that triggered bedlam, Shah said: “I am presenting the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir except the first clause 370 (1).”

Home Minister Amit Shah said the Union Territories of Ladakh was a long pending demand of the people of the region and the decision was aimed at fulfilling the aspiration of the local population.

Soon after the home minister presented the proposal in the parliament, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference’s Omar Abdullah condemned the move calling it “betrayal of trust”.

“Government of India’s (GoI) unilateral and shocking decisions are a total betrayal of the trust that people of Jammu and Kashmir had reposed in India when they acceded to it in 1947...GoI has resorted to deceit and stealth to lay ground for these disastrous decisions,” the former chief minister said in a statement.

The National Conference leader added that the move will be challenged by the National Conference. “Long and tough battle lies ahead, we are ready for that,” Abdullah said.

Former J&K Cm Mehbooba Mufti also attacked the Centre over the move and called that today was the “darkest day in Indian democracy.”

Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad also hit out at the government for scrapping Article 370. , “I strongly condemn the government’s move. BJP has not only murdered the Constitution but also murdered democracy,” he said in Parliament.

On Article 370, however, the government has got support from the rivals like Mayawati’s BSP and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

Article 370 of the Constitution had given Jammu and Kashmir its own constitution and decision-making rights for all matters except for defence, communications and foreign affairs. The law also forbids Indians outside the state from permanently settling, buying land, holding local government jobs and securing education scholarships. These restrictions would go.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 12:45 IST