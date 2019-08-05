Jammu and Kashmir Highlights: Amit Shah’s speech on Article 370 highlights injustices of past, says PM Modi

The Union Government on Monday moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Amit Shah blamed the dynastic politics of J-K for pushing back the development of Kashmiris. He also added that revocation of Article 370 will kickstart the development of Kashmir.

Congress lawmakers Kapil Sibal and former finance minister P Chidambaram said history will not forgive the government for revoking Article 370. AIADMK, AAP and Shiv Sena hailed the Centre’s decision on Article 370. RSS has congratulated BJP on the revocation of Article 370. Members of the Congress, TMC and DMK squat on the floor of the House while one of the PDP members tore his clothes and then along with another PDP member tore copies of the Constitution after Union Home Minister Amit Shah proposed the revocation of Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha, urging Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to order that they be physically removed.

Here are the highlights:

9:19 PM IST Former finance minister Arun Jaitley congratulates PM Modi on scrapping of Article 370 He says that the move ensures that Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have earned a place in history.





9:13 PM IST ‘Scrapping 370 tribute to all patriots who made supreme sacrifice for united India’: Amit Shah The Union Minister wrote on Twitter that J-K has always been an integral part of India and the two symbols and two constitutions practice has ended. Kashmir has always been an integral part of India but this decision will ensure that there will no more be दो निशान-दो सविंधान in J&K.



This decision is a tribute to all the patriots who made the supreme sacrifice for a united India.



8:44 PM IST Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah detained Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who were under house arrest since Sunday night, have been arrested, officials said Monday. Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari have also been arrested, they said. Here is the copy of the order:





7:57 PM IST ‘Highlighted monumental injustices of the past’: PM Modi on Amit Shah on scrapping Article 370 PM Modi tweeted after the scrapping of the Article 370. He said Amit Shah coherently presented BJP’s vision to the people of Kashmir Home Minister @AmitShah Ji’s speech in the Rajya Sabha was extensive and insightful. It accurately highlighted the monumental injustices of the past and coherently presented our vision for the sisters and brothers of J&K. Do hear. https://t.co/ho7PPzyz5w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2019





6:48 PM IST Rajya Sabha passes resolution to scrap Article 370 Hon’ble Chairman Venkaiah Naidu approves passage of resolution that scraps Article 370 for the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Ayes 125, Nos 61.





6:41 PM IST Rajya Sabha commences voting in paper ballots. Electronic voting process halted slightly due to technical glitch.





6:38 PM IST ‘Anything unilateral will create a strife’: SP’s Akhilesh Yadav ‘Any move that seeks to strengthen the integrity of India is to be welcomed. But in a democracy decisions must be made by consensus, not by threat, force or fear.’, the SP lawmaker wrote on Twitter.





6:36 PM IST Speaker commences vote on the resolution to scrap Article 370 Rajya Sabha Speaker commences vote on the Bill to revoke Article 370.





6:34 PM IST ‘Will reallocate statehood status to J-K when time is right’: Shah The Union home Minister answered the Opposition when they questioned how long will J-K remain as an Union Territory.





6:27 PM IST Secretary General explains voting process to MPs DD Verma, Secretary-General explains who shall vote electronically and how the new members hall vote.





6:25 PM IST ‘Why are you reducing status of J-K to that of a Union Territory’: Chidambaram Ghulam Nabi Azad said that every stakeholder was included during the Andhra bifurcation. Amit Shah earlier told the Opposition and the other members of the House that bifurcation of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh happened and there is no reason for Kashmir bifurcation will go wrong.





6:19 PM IST ‘Removal of 370 paves the way for Kashmir’s development’: Shah The Union minister tells the House that the solution lies the revocation and to look beyond vote bank politics. He said that education and employment opportunities evade the common Kashmiri and the scrapping will pave way for development.





6:15 PM IST ‘Kashmir will not be Kosovo if we scrap Article 370’: Amit Shah The Union Minister said that Andhra bifurcation was not even televised. He assured the House that a similar route will not be taken for other states.





6:13 PM IST ‘Nehru said that Article 370’s necessity will fade out, but it did only under Modi’s leadership’: Shah He said that Reservation Bill will ensure automatic reservations for minorities in J-K.





6:10 PM IST ‘Article 370 does not protect culture of J-K but protect the nepotism that has crippled the state’: Shah Amit Shah says it is not beneficial for J-K, the youth of J-K and the nation as a whole. He also said that the Article 370 revocation has been used to increase vote banks.





6:06 PM IST ‘Sardar Patel ensured Hyderabad and Junagarh remain in India’ : Amit Shah on 370 Earlier there was furore in the Upper House when Kapil Sibal had said that Sardar Patel wanted to give J&K away to Pakistan. BJP members were furious after hearing what the Congress lawmaker said. Amit Shah said that the Opposition should not raise allegations without clarity.





6:03 PM IST ‘Does the Upper House want bloodshed in J-K’: Amit Shah on Article 370 He says the detractors of revocation of Article 370 have sent their children to foreign boarding schools. He challenges the separatists and the Kashmiri opponents of the revocation to send their children to Kashmir’s public schools which lack basic amenities.





6:00 PM IST ‘Article 370 helped radicalise youth, foster terrorism’: Amit Shah Amit Shah says Article 370 was used to anger the youth and separate the youth from the mainstream. he said pakistan’s Zia Ul Haq even said that Article 370 ensures that Kashmiri youth will be away from the nation.





5:56 PM IST ‘Why would anyone want to go to Kashmir for business’: Amit Shah on Article 370 Amit Shah says no doctor wanted to go to Kashmir because of Article 370. The revocation helps break the monopoly that was set by the previous lawmakers of Kashmir. He added that industry, healthcare, and education in Kashmir was stalled due to Article 370.





5:47 PM IST ‘Our stand in the international community is destroyed’: Shashi Tharoor Congress MP for Thiruvananthapuram says that promises made to people of kashmir have been broken.





5:45 PM IST ‘We don’t politicise religion, revocation of 370 will be very beneficial’: Amit Shah He says that it will help remove poverty amongst Kashmiris.





5:40 PM IST ‘Article 370 helped terrorism foster in J-K’: Amit Shah He said that Article 370 is against the rights of women and minorities.





5:36 PM IST Amit Shah rises to speak on the Article 370 revocation Union Home Minister says, scrapping Article 370 will end in the bloodshed in J-K.





5:06 PM IST RSS congratulates BJP on revocation of Article 370 ‘We congratulate the government for this bold initiative which was very much necessary in national interest including the state of Jammu & Kashmir. Everyone should welcome this notwithstanding any personal interests or political differences.’ writes RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and RSS General Secy. Suresh (Bhayyaji) Joshi





4:55 PM IST ‘Abrogating Article 370 will help the youth of Kashmir grow’: Prakash Javadekar Union Minister for I-B, says, Article 370 has kept Kashmiris away from development.





4:53 PM IST ‘Kashmiri Pundits haven’t slept the entire night’: Vivek Tankha on Article 370 Congress’ lawmaker from MP says this move will not help Pundits to repatriate to Kashmir.





4:48 PM IST ‘Democratic process, employment should reach Kashmiris’: Amar Patnaik on Article 370 He said that people who burn schools should not get the benefits of abrogating Article 370. He stressed that transition should be peaceful.





4:45 PM IST ‘India has waited for Article 370 to be revoked for 70 years’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Congress should have supported the Bill and thanked the BJP for passing the Bill but they haven’t done so.





Historic day for India. Gratitude to PM @narendramodi ji & @AmitShah ji for fulfilling promise made to the Nation.

A testimony to National Integration & 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', today marks beginning of a new era for J&K - an era of opportunities & prosperity. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 5, 2019



4:36 PM IST ‘You didn’t want any consultation on Article 370’: Kapil Sibal The lawmaker from Congress said that BJP knew that they would get the Bill passed but they will destroy the very foundation of the Constitution.





4:32 PM IST ‘Today you have lost Kashmir’: Kapil Sibal on Article 370 The Congress lawmaker said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Nehru ensured development of Kashmir is paramount.





4:30 PM IST ‘Only history will tell if this Bill is historical or not’: Kapil Sibal, Congress Kapil Sibal on Article 370 says it is our firm belief that it is because of Nehru that Kashmir is part of India.





4:23 PM IST ‘Abrogation of Article 370 necessary to bring J-K into the mainstream’: Athawale Athawale says he is happy that a BSP lawmaker has supported the Bill.





4:19 PM IST ‘Separatists have been silenced’: MoS Ramdas Athawale Minister of State Ramdas Athawale begins his speech with a poem on the abrogation of Section 370 in Rajya Sabha. He said he strongly supports the bill.





4:17 PM IST ‘BJP has mandate, but it doesn’t mean that Bills should be passed hurriedly’: P. V. Abdul Wahab, IUML Wahab requests Home Minister Amit Shah to consult and discuss further on Article 370.





4:15 PM IST ‘They are going to destroy the secular nature of our nation’: KK Ragesh, CPI(M) The lawmaker from Kerala said that the move will further isolate Kashmir and create a similar situation like that of Palestine.





4:06 PM IST ‘Abrogating 370, 35A unilaterally is against the Constitution’: Punjab CM Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says all stakeholders need to consulted.





04:05 pm IST How Article 370 can be used to modify Article 370: P Chidambaram P Chidambaram,Congress in Rajya Sabha: I am unable to understand how Article 370 can be used to modify Article 370. You are making a mistake, history will prove you to be wrong.





03:59 pm IST P Chidambaram: You are wrong and history will prove you to be wrong P Chidambaram,Congress in Rajya Sabha: Momentarily you may think you have scored a victory, but you are wrong and history will prove you to be wrong. Future generations will realize what a grave mistake this house is making today, reports news agency ANI. P Chidambaram,Congress in Rajya Sabha: Momentarily you may think you have scored a victory, but you are wrong and history will prove you to be wrong. Future generations will realize what a grave mistake this house is making today. #Article370 pic.twitter.com/NC3XrFeeU5 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





03:47 pm IST ‘Art 370 biggest hurdle to lasting solution’, says a govt report Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday proposed in Rajya Sabha the scrapping of Article 370 that accords special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Among the reasons being cited for doing so is that the provision creates ‘unnecessary chasm’ between citizens of Kashmir and the rest of India and was ‘adversely lopsided’. “Article 370 details the relationship Kashmir will share with the rest of the country; Article 35-A grants permanent residents of Kashmir some special rights. From the get-go, the Constitutional relationship of India with this state has been adversely lopsided,” says a booklet put out by the government detailing the Article and the reasons for its scrapping. “We must not forget that the continuance of Article 370 is the biggest hurdle to a lasting solution to the Kashmir conundrum,” the document adds.





03:44 pm IST NCP MP Vandana Chavan: Will abstain from voting on this bill Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan in Rajya Sabha: The NCP will abstain from voting on this bill. Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan in Rajya Sabha: The NCP will abstain from voting on this bill. #Article370 pic.twitter.com/jVuFrYhjhn — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





03:42 pm IST Ex-Goa CM Pratapsingh Rane welcomes Centre’s J&K move Although the Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of “murdering democracy” by revoking Article 370 and 35A and bifurcating the state of Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister and Goa Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane on Monday hailed it as a “good decision”. “I think it is very good, because nation should be as a whole united and should have common laws,” Rane told reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing Monsoon session of the Goa Assembly, reports news agency IANS.





03:40 pm IST ‘Totally unconstitutional’: Punjab CM on scrapping of Article 370 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh described on Monday the Centre’s move of revoking Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir as “totally unconstitutional” and said such a decision should not have been “pushed through” in an arbitrary manner. “It is a dark day for the Indian democracy,” Amarinder said, adding that the Constitution of India has been rewritten without following any legal provisions. “This will set a bad precedent as it would mean that the Centre could reorganise any state in the country by simply imposing President’s rule,” the chief minister said in a statement, reports news agency PTI.





03:38 pm IST BJP ally IPFT in Tripura oppose scraping of Article 370 Tripura’s oldest non-Left tribal-based party, Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), opposed Union Home Minister’s proposal to revoke Article 370. “We strongly oppose Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal seeking to axe Article 370 of the Constitution,” IPFT President and Tripura’s Revenue and Fisheries Minister Narendra Chandra Debbarma told IANS. “The IPFT always wants to continue both Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitutions to accord special powers to Jammu and Kashmir. We want to maintain the status-quo on both the important provisions of the constitutions,” he said.





03:35 pm IST SP leader, RG Yadav: Why did you abolish statehood and made a UT? RG Yadav,SP in Rajya Sabha: If you wanted to remove article 370, you should have done only that. Why did you abolish statehood and made it a UT? World history is witness that any attempt to suppress people through force has always failed. You should have taken people into confidence atleast, reports news agency ANI. RG Yadav,SP: If you wanted to remove article 370 then you should have done only that, why did you abolish statehood and made it a UT? World history is witness that any attempt to suppress ppl through force has always failed. You should have taken ppl into confidence atleast pic.twitter.com/5VP8ib7w9w — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





03:23 pm IST N Chandrababu Naidu: TDP supports the Union Govt as it seeks to repeal Article 370 President, Telugu Desam Party, N Chandrababu Naidu says, “We support the Union Govt as it seeks to repeal Article 370. I pray for the peace and prosperity of the people of J&K.”





03:20 pm IST Omar, Mehbooba slammed for anti-government stance Defending the abrogation of Article 370, the government slammed Muslim-dominated Kashmiri political parties for their constant opposition to the move, reports news agency IANS. A booklet released by the government explaining the reasons behind its decision questioned the timing of National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah’s statement against Article 370 when Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets attacked terrorist camp in Pakistan’s Balakot. “Indeed, it is this opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 that Muslim-dominated Kashmiri political parties share,” said the booklet, adding that “unfortunately for them it is also what they have in common with separatists in the Valley.





03:18 pm IST JD(U) opposes scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir Leaders of the Janata Dal (United), an ally of NDA on Monday walked out of Rajya Sabha opposing the Centre’s decision to abolish Article 370 in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, reports news agency ANI. “Our chief Nitish Kumar is carrying forward the tradition of JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and George Fernandes. So our party is not supporting the Bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today. We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked,” said JD (U) leader KC Tyagi.





03:15 pm IST ‘Hope to breathe in open air’, say Kashmiri Pandits after Article 370’s revocation Kashmiri Pandits on Monday welcomed the BJP-led government’s move to scrap Article 370, which granted special status to the state almost 70 years ago, “with open arms” and hoped it will help return peace to the region.





03:10 pm IST NSA Ajit Doval is expected to visit Kashmir valley today NSA Ajit Doval is expected to visit Kashmir valley today along with other senior security officials to review the situation on ground. NSA Ajit Doval is expected to visit Kashmir valley today along with other senior security officials to review the situation on ground. NSA Doval had earlier visited Srinagar in last week of July before the implementation of decision to revoke Article 370. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/lHhjiazZSx — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





03:08 pm IST Put security forces on maximum alert: MHA to states, UTs The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to keep security forces on “maximum alert” following decisions related to Jammu and Kashmir to “pre-empt” and “prevent any breach of security”, a communique issued by Home Ministry said Monday. “Adequate publicity may be given to the measures taken by state governments and Union Territory administration to inspired confidence in the sections concerned and to sensitise the public against any mischief or breach of peace,” it said.





03:02 pm IST Derek O’Brien: Today is a dark day for Indian Constitution All India Trinamool Congress leader, Derek O’Brien in RS: Today is a dark day for Indian federalism, dark day for Rajya Sabha and dark day for the Indian Constitution. This move- scrapping Article 370- and not paying proper attention to it.. is a state, federal and national issue.





02:55 pm IST Ghulam Nabi Azad: Shameful that you have turned J&K into a non entity Ghulam Nabi Azad,Congress in Rajya Sabha: Shameful that you have turned J&K into a non entity by making a Lt Governor there, so that you can appoint even a peon or a clerk, sitting here (Delhi). Please don’t play with Indian culture. This move will always be a black spot in Indian history. Ghulam Nabi Azad,Congress in Rajya Sabha: Shameful that you have turned J&K into a non entity by making a Lt Governor there, so that you can appoint even a peon or a clerk, sitting here(Delhi). #Article370 pic.twitter.com/aIjKu3Ju5n — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





02:51 pm IST Expert Subhash Kashyap: Constitutionally it is sound Constitution expert Subhash Kashyap on Article 370: I can only say, constitutionally it is sound, no legal & constitutional fault can be found in it. Govt has carefully studied the matter. As for the question, if it’s a political decision, I have nothing to say on that. Constitution expert Subhash Kashyap on #Article370: I can only say, constitutionally it is sound, no legal & constitutional fault can be found in it. Govt has carefully studied the matter. As for the question, if it's a political decision, I have nothing to say on that. pic.twitter.com/FNDbeh6jBt — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





02:48 pm IST Kashmir move against UNSC resolution: Pakistan President Pakistan President Arif Alvi said on Monday that the Indian government’s decision to repeal Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was against the resolution of the UN Security Council (UNSC). “India’s attempt to further change status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is against the resolutions of UNSC and against wishes of the Kashmiri people,” the official Twitter handle of the President said. “Pakistan supports and insists on a peaceful resolution based on wishes of Kashmiri people and stands with them in their hour of need,” he said in another tweet.





02:46 pm IST Govt move on Article 370 ‘murder of democracy’, ‘attack’ on Indian constitution: Left parties The Left parties on Monday lashed out at the government for revoking Article 370, saying that it was the “murder of democracy” and will serve to only to further “alienate” the people of the region.The government on Monday abolished the article that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. “What the government has done is regressive and will further alienate the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the murder of democracy,” CPI general secretary D Raja said.The CPI(M) termed the move an “attack” on the Constitution and said the Left parties will hold a protest against the move on Monday, reports news agency PTI.





02:45 pm IST Article 370: Vaiko says promise to people not kept MDMK leader Vaiko on Monday described the government’s move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir a day of “sorrow”, saying the promise made to the people of Kashmir had not been kept. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Vaiko said: “Today is a day of sorrow because we have not kept our promise. When the Pakistani troops entered the terrain of Kashmir, then Maharaja Hari Singh sent an emissary to Jawaharlal Nehru... The Instrument of Accession was signed,” reports news agency IANS.





02:28 pm IST Leader of Oppn, Gulam Nabi Azad: Strongly condemn act of 2-3 MPs who attempted to tear constitution Gulam Nabi Azad,Congress: I strongly condemn the act of 2-3 MPs (PDP’s Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway who attempted to tear constitution). We stand by the constitution of India. Hum Hindustan ke samvidhaan ki raksha ke liye jaan ki baazi laga denge, but today BJP has murdered constitution.





02:26 pm IST ‘Very essential for interest of J-K’: RSS Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K: “We welcome the courageous step by government. This was very essential for interest of J&K as well as the entire country. Rising from selfish motives and political differences, everyone should welcome and support this move.”





02:21 pm IST ‘No unilateral step by GOI can change (J-K’s) disputed status: Pakistan Reacting to the revocation of Article 370, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement, “Pakistan strongly condemns and rejects the announcements made today by the Indian Government regarding the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory. No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan.”





02:17 pm IST ‘You’re creating another Palestine’: CPM leader TK Rangarajan CPM leader TK Rangarajan, participating in the discussion in Rajya Sabha, said: “It’s black day. Indian constitution has been raped by BJP govt. You didn’t consult people of J&K-Ladakh. You dissolved Assembly, you don’t want to hold any election. You’ve taken another 35,000 Army people there. You’re creating another Palestine.” : ANI





02:10 pm IST Today is a historical day: Mohit Raina on Kashmir issue Actor Mohit Raina, who hails from Jammu, has welcomed the Indian governments decision to scrap Article 370, calling it a “historical day” for Jammu and Kashmir. “Today is a historical day for Indian Constitution. This was long pending. The common man in the Valley has been deprived of basic rights, like education and employment,” the 36-year-old actor told IANS. “This movement will only bring Kashmir to the forefront for the right reasons. Investors will create numerous job opportunities for the common man that, in turn, will boost the economy of the state. Also, the youth will not fall prey to people with malicious intentions, which will indirectly reduce violence in the Valley,” the “Uri” actor said, adding: “After the sacrifice of lakhs of Indian soldiers and innocent people for the last 30 years, today, thanks to our honourable Prime Minister, we have been able to witness this historic day. Jai Hind.”





02:06 pm IST Amit Shah says Congress amended Article 370 twice in past Amit Shah said Congress, which was protesting the scrapping of Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, had itself amended it twice in the past through similar process. Launching a veiled attack on National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and Congress, Shah said, “Under the umbrella of Article 370, three families looted Jammu and Kashmir for years. Leader of Opposition (Ghulam Nabi Azad) said Article 370 connected Jammu and Kashmir to India, it’s not true. Maharaja Hari Singh signed Jammu and Kashmir Instrument of Accession on 27 October 1947, Article 370 came in 1954.”





02:04 pm IST Gulab Nabi Azad: Drunk in power & to get votes, BJP govt scrapped 3-4 things Gulab Nabi Azad,Congress: A border state, which is culturally, geographically, historically & politically different was bound together by Article 370. Drunk in power & to get votes, BJP govt scrapped 3-4 things. GN Azad,Congress: A border state, which is culturally, geographically, historically&politically different was bound together by Article 370. Drunk in power&to get votes, BJP govt scrapped 3-4 things. They've cut off head of the country. Political parties will fight&stand with J&K pic.twitter.com/UCV6WGqD22 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





02:02 pm IST MK Stalin: Without consulting people of J-K, Article 370 has been taken away MK Stalin, DMK President: Without consulting people of Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 has been taken away. Democracy has been murdered. AIADMK is also supporting the decision which is condemnable, reports news agency ANI.





01:56 pm IST Kangana Ranaut’s statement on Article 370 Scrapping of Article 370 was long due. It’s a historic step.





01:39 pm IST Sharad Pawar believes the govt should have taken leaders of the valley into confidence first NCP supremo, Sharad Pawar: I think Government of India should have taken leaders of the valley into confidence which unfortunately the government didn’t do. And then they should have taken the decision (to revoke 370), reports news agency ANI. Sharad Pawar, NCP: I think Govt of India should have taken them (leaders of the valley) into confidence which unfortunately the govt didn't do. And then they should have taken the decision (to revoke 370). pic.twitter.com/dabgrGZLR5 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





01:32 pm IST Shiv Sena welcomes scrapping of Article 370 Ruling NDA ally Shiv Sena on Monday welcomed the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370, terming it as “a historic day” for the country. In a statement, Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray said: “Historic day for India. Article 370 scrapped, and Jammu & Kashmir now truly a part of India.” He said “the path to a safer, progressive and an open J&K determined by the citizens and not anti-national elements, has been paved”, reports news agency IANS.





01:31 pm IST Uddhav Thackeray: India has become independent in true sense today India has become independent in true sense today: Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Article 370 move, reports news agency PTI.





01:29 pm IST Incredibly bold move: Gul Panag on govt’s Kashmir decision Gul Panag has welcomed the governments decision of scrapping Article 370, calling it an “incredibly bold move”. “370 gone! That was an incredibly bold move. Good luck @PMOIndia @HMOIndia,” the actress tweeted on Monday, minutes after the decision was made public. “I do hope that the lives of the average Kashmiri will change for the better in the future. And also, for now, that their connectivity is restored so we can hear what they have to say too. #370Abolished,” Gul further stated on Twitter.





01:26 pm IST Shiv Sena activist celebrate on removal of Article 370 Shiv Sena activist celebrate outside Sena Bhavan on the removal of Article 370 by offering sweets to people in Mumbai. Shiv Sena activist celebrate outside Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. ( Kunal Patil/HT Photo )





01:23 pm IST Soli Sorabjee: It’s a political decision even though it is not a wise decision Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee on Bill moved in Rajya Sabha today, to revoke Article 370: I don’t think there is anything revolutionary here. It’s a political decision even though it is not a wise decision.





01:21 pm IST Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: I have faith in the PM of the nation Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena in Rajya Sabha says, “Today we have taken Jammu & Kashmir, tomorrow we will take Baluchistan, then Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). I have faith in the PM of the nation. He will fulfil the dreams of our country.”





1:18 pm IST AIADMK party supports the Reorganisation Bill & the Reservation Bill A. Navaneethakrishnan, AIADMK MP in Rajya Sabha: Amma is well known for upholding sovereignty and integrity. So AIADMK party supports the two resolutions, Reorganisation Bill & the Reservation Bill. A. Navaneethakrishnan, AIADMK MP in Rajya Sabha: Amma is well known for upholding sovereignty and integrity. So AIADMK party supports the two resolutions, Reorganisation Bill & the Reservation Bill. pic.twitter.com/V3k1J5D5Cu — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





1:17 pm IST High alert in Delhi metro Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday issued a red alert on its entire network and urged the people to cooperate with security checks, reports news agency ANI. The red alert has been imposed on the advice of security agencies, the DMRC said in a tweet today. “Security alert: As advised by security agencies, a red alert has been imposed on the entire DMRC network. Please allow extra time in security checks,” DMRC tweeted.





1:09 pm IST Arvind Kejriwal: We support the govt on its decisions on J-K Kejriwal took to Twitter to express his party’s stand on the issue. “We support the government on its decisions on J&K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state,” the chief minister tweeted soon after a resolution was moved in the Rajya Sabha this morning. The resolution was moved by Union home minister Amit Shah who said repealing Article 370 “should not be delayed by a second more”.





1:05 pm IST Indian Army and Indian Air Force on high alert Indian Army and Indian Air Force have been put on high alert, following revoking of Article 370 and other decisions announced by Government of India, reports news agency ANI.





Sushma Swaraj: A bold and historic decision Sushma Swaraj congratulated PM Modi on twitter and extended her support to the historic decision of scrapping Article 370. She said, "A bold and historic decision. We salute our Great India - one India."

12:57 pm IST BJD MP, Prasanna Acharya: In real sense today, J-K has become a part of India BJD MP, Prasanna Acharya in Rajya Sabha: In real sense today, Jammu & Kashmir has become a part of India. My party supports this resolution. We are a regional party but for us nation is first. BJD MP, Prasanna Acharya in Rajya Sabha: In real sense today, Jammu & Kashmir has become a part of India. My party supports this resolution. We are a regional party but for us nation is first. pic.twitter.com/GLDE0sIacD — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





12:50 pm IST ‘Total betrayal of trust’: Omar Abdullah on revocation of Article 370 Vice president of National Conference party and former J-K chief minister calls revocation of Article 370 as ‘a total betrayal of trust’. In a statement, he said, “Government of India’s unilateral and shocking decisions today are a total betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had reposed in India when the State acceded to in 1947.’ Statement of Omar Abdullah, Vice-President of National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, on revoking of Article 370 and other decisions announced by Government of India. pic.twitter.com/L9RXggb10k — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





12:44 pm IST KC Tyagi, JD(U): Our party is not supporting the Bill moved in RS today KC Tyagi, JD(U): Our party is not supporting the Bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today. We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked. KC Tyagi, JD(U): Our chief Nitish Kumar is carrying forward the tradition of JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia & George Fernandes. So our party is not supporting the Bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today. We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked. pic.twitter.com/AdyWWJJzgk — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





12:43 pm IST Amit Shah: Let me speak and have a discussion Home Minsiter Amit Shah: This is not the first time, Congress in 1952 and 1962 amended article 370 through similar process. So instead of protesting please let me speak and have a discussion, all your doubts and misunderstandings will be cleared, I am ready to answer all your questions.





12:41 pm IST Close to 8,000 paramilitary troops airlifted to Kashmir valley Close to 8,000 paramilitary troops airlifted and moved in from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and other parts of the country to the Kashmir valley. Troops induction still going on, reports news agency ANI.





12:38 pm IST BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore: Article 370 going going .... (gone) Thank you Narendra modi and Amit Shah. This is the best homage to all soldiers martyred in Kashmir. Article 370 going going .... (gone),” BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore tweeted.





12:36 pm IST Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje: A historic mistake stands corrected today “It took 65 years to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A but a historic mistake stands corrected today! Congratulate and thank PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for returning the people of the valley their freedom & identity,” former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted.





12:33 pm IST Article 370 doesn’t link Kashmir with India: Amit Shah Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear that it was wrong to say that Article 370 of the Constitution linked Jammu and Kashmir with India. “Opposition leaders are saying that Article 370 brought Jammu and Kashmir to India. But the fact is that the Maharaja Hari Singh signed on October 27, 1947 (the Instrument of Accession) while Article 370 came into existence in 1949. “So this is wrong to say that Article 370 brought Jammu and Kashmir with India,” the Minister told the Rajya Sabha in response to Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad who condemned the government decision to axe Article 370, reports news agency IANS.





12:31 pm IST Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, BJP MP from Ladakh welcomes the Bill Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, BJP MP from Ladakh: I welcome the Bill on behalf of everyone in Ladakh. People there wanted the region to be a Union Territory. People in Ladakh wanted that the region be freed from the dominance & discrimination of Kashmir, that is happening today, reports news agency ANI.





12:29 pm IST Copy of the Indian Constitution torn in RS by PDP MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu directed him to leave the House after this incident. Copy of the Indian Constitution torn in Rajya Sabha today by PDP MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu directed him to leave the House after this incident. pic.twitter.com/Mq1p9Nuovu — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





Arun Jaitley congratulates PM Narendra Modi Congratulation PM Narendra Modi on a historic move, Arun Jaitley expressed his joy on twitter and said, "My complements to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Home Minister Shri Amit Shah for correcting a historical blunder. A historical wrong has been undone today. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go." "Separate status led to separatism. No dynamic nation can allow this situation to continue. What was a temporary and transient provision cannot be treated as permanent. It had to go," he added.





12:21 pm IST Mehbooba Mufti: Govt’s intention is to change demography of India’s Muslim majority state Government’s intention clear, sinister; to change demography of India’s only Muslim majority state: Mehbooba Mufti on government’s move on Article 370, reports news agency PTI.





12:18 pm IST Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP MP: Our party gives complete support Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP MP, in Rajya Sabha: We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill & the other Bill. Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP MP, in Rajya Sabha: Our party gives complete support. We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill & the other Bill. pic.twitter.com/ajRNKwsUlf — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





12:17 pm IST PDP’s MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and MM Fayaz protest in Parliament premises PDP’s RS MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway & MM Fayaz protest in Parliament premises after resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K moved by HM in Rajya Sabha. PDP's RS MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway&MM Fayaz protest in Parliament premises after resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K moved by HM in Rajya Sabha; The 2 PDP MPs were asked to go out of the House after they attempted to tear the constitution. MM Fayaz also tore his kurta in protest pic.twitter.com/BtalUZMNCo — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





12:12 pm IST Amit Shah defends scrapping Article 370 in Rajya Sabha Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: Under the umbrella of Article 370, three families looted J&K for years. Leader of Opposition, Gulam nabi Azad, said Article 370 connected J&K to India, it’s not true. Maharaja Hari Singh signed J&K Instrument of Accession on 27 Oct 1947, Article 370 came in 1954. HM Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: Under the umbrella of Article 370 three families looted J&K for yrs. Leader of Opposition (GN Azad) said Article 370 connected J&K to India, it's not true. Maharaja Hari Singh signed J&K Instrument of Accession on 27 Oct 1947, Article 370 came in 1954 pic.twitter.com/qCkP1bdivv — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





12:02 pm IST Gulam Nabi Azad: BJP has murdered constitution Gulam Nabi Azad,Congress: I strongly condemn the act of 2-3 MPs(PDP’s Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway who attempted to tear constitution). We stand by the constitution of India. Hum Hindustan ke samvidhaan ki raksha ke liye jaan ki baazi laga denge, but today BJP has murdered constitution, reports news agency ANI. GN Azad,Cong: I strongly condemn the act of 2-3 MPs(PDP's Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway who attempted to tear constitution). We stand by the constitution of India. Hum Hindustan ke samvidhaan ki raksha ke liye jaan ki baazi laga denge, but today BJP has murdered constitution pic.twitter.com/wtswg0s7dK — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





11:53 am IST GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal, unconstitutional: Mehbooba Mufti Mehbooba Mufti: Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal, unconstitutional; will make India occupational force in J&K, reports news agency PTI.





11:51 am IST Sadananda Gowda: Article 370 abolished. The moment I lived for Sadananda Gowda took to twitter expressing his happiness on the latest development and said, “Article 370 abolished. The moment I lived for.”





11:45 am IST J&K to be a Union Territory with legislature and Ladakh to be Union Territory without legislature Jammu and Kashmir to be a Union Territory with legislature and Ladakh to be Union Territory without legislature. Jammu and Kashmir to be a union territory with legislature and Ladakh to be union territory without legislature.





11:42 am IST Mehbooba Mufti: Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter and said, “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.” “It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it’s people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises,” she added. Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019





11:39 am IST Constitution(application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019





11:33 am IST Ram Madhav: 7 decade old demand of nation being realised in front of our eye Ram Madhav expressed his joy on twitter over the decision of scrapping Article 370 and said, "What a glorious day. Seven decade old demand of nation being realised in front of our eye."





11:22 am IST Amit Shah moves resolution in Rajya Sabha to abrogate Article 370 Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved in Rajya Sabha for Parliament’s approval a resolution to scrap the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution on a date to be decided by the President.





11:17 am IST Ghulam Nabi Azad: Entire valley is under curfew Ghulam Nabi Azad,Congress in Rajya Sabha: Entire valley is under curfew, political leaders including three former chief ministers are under house arrest. There is a war like situation in the state, so this should be discussed on priority. Ghulam Nabi Azad,Congress in Rajya Sabha: Entire valley is under curfew, political leaders including three former chief ministers are under house arrest. There is a war like situation in the state, so this should be discussed on priority pic.twitter.com/pX2mbRKjV5 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





11:14 am IST Govt ready to respond to all questions on Kashmir, says Amit Shah in RS Home Minister Amit Shah told Rajya Sabha to first take up a legislation on reservation in Jammu and Kashmir, underlining that the opposition could flag all its concerns on J&K during the discussion on the bill. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had earlier demanded that the house straightaway discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir where he said, three chief ministers are under house arrest. “The entire valley is under curfew… the entire atmosphere is as if there is a war situation,” he said.





11:06 am IST Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament; Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speak in Rajya Sabha shortly. Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament; Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speak in Rajya Sabha shortly. pic.twitter.com/QMcfQUgUBO — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





11:04 am IST Govt silence on J&K ‘criminal’, say PDP Rajya Sabha MPs The government’s silence on Jammu and Kashmir is “criminal”, PDP MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz said as they appealed to opposition parties for support in demanding an explanation from the government on the Kashmir issue, reports news agency PTI.





11:00 am IST PM Modi arrives in Parliament PM Narendra Modi has arrived in the Parliament after a Union Cabinet meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in the Rajya Sabha today. This would be the first official statement about the situation in J&K that has been put under a security lockdown by the administration.





10:46 am IST Entire country is waiting to exhale over Kashmir: Anand Mahindra Cannot pretend this is just another Monday morning. The entire country is waiting to exhale over Kashmir. Can only pray for the safety of everyone there & for an outcome that makes the nation stronger & the future more positive. Cannot pretend this is just another Monday morning. The entire country is waiting to exhale over Kashmir. Can only pray for the safety of everyone there & for an outcome that makes the nation stronger & the future more positive. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 5, 2019





10:40 am IST NK Premchandran, CPI(M) leader AM Arif have given Adjournment Motion notice in LS over Kashmir issue Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader NK Premchandran and CPI(M) leader AM Arif have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue: ANI.





10:36 am IST Latest visuals from Doda Jammu and Kashmir: Latest visuals from Doda; security forces have been deployed in the area. Jammu and Kashmir: Latest visuals from Doda; security forces have been deployed in the area. pic.twitter.com/K1ldQ73tCZ — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





10:35 am IST Schools reopened normally today in Leh Jammu and Kashmir: Schools reopened normally today in Leh, classes resuming in colleges and other educational institutions too. Jammu & Kashmir: Schools reopened normally today in Leh, classes resuming in colleges and other educational institutions too. pic.twitter.com/ETqKa1hEwo — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





10:33 am IST DMK MP, TR Baalu gives Adjournment Motion notice in LS over Kashmir issue. DMK MP, TR Baalu has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue, reports news agency ANI.





10:29 am IST Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament. He is to make a statement Rajya Sabha at 11 am, reports news agency ANI. Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament. He will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today. pic.twitter.com/odN52wDLIa — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





10:28 am IST Oppn parties meet to discuss security situation in J&K Leaders of Opposition parties on Monday met in Parliament complex to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.The meeting took place at a time when the Union Cabinet was meeting amidst speculation that it will take a crucial decision on the state. Opposition parties have also given adjournment notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the Kashmir issue in the wake of heightened tensions in the border state: PTI





10:23 am IST Amit Shah leaves after Union Cabinet meeting concludes Union Home Minister Amit Shah leaves from 7 Lok Kalyan Marg after the Union Cabinet meeting concludes. Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah leaves from 7 Lok Kalyan Marg after the Union Cabinet meeting concludes. pic.twitter.com/emtBksMKuB — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





10:20 am IST Amit Shah to speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm Union Home Minister Amit Shah will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today: ANI





10:17 am IST Union Cabinet meeting concludes Union Cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg concludes: ANI #UPDATE: Union Cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg concludes. https://t.co/1a0QUihpZL — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





10:11 am IST RJD MP Manoj Jha has given notice in RS over Kashmir issue Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, demand suspension of business today and discussion over Kashmir issue. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, demand suspension of business today and discussion over Kashmir issue. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/mUFwnBhtYz — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





10:09 am IST CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives notice in RS over Kashmir issue Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has given notice in Rajya Sabha, under rule 267, for suspension of the business today, over Kashmir issue: ANI





10:05 am IST Asaduddin Owaisi gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/g0peuQKb6l — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





10:04 am IST Latest visuals from various parts of Srinagar Latest visuals from various parts of Srinagar where section 144 CrPC has been imposed from midnight 5th August. Jammu and Kashmir: Latest visuals from various parts of Srinagar where section 144 CrPC has been imposed from midnight 5th August. pic.twitter.com/bFOeHnwh4O — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





10:03 am IST Union Cabinet meets at PM’s residence The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met here on Monday, amidst speculation that the government may take some decisions on Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were the first to reach the prime minister’s residence, where the meeting is taking place, officials said, reports news agency PTI.





10:01 am IST MPs don black bands as a mark of protest against situation in Kashmir PDP’s Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz don black bands before entering the Parliament, as a mark of protest against the situation in Kashmir. PDP Members of parliaments protests outside Parliament House ( Photo by RajkRaj )





09:57 am IST Opposition leaders in RS to meet at 10 am Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha to meet at 10 am today in leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad’s chamber, inside Parliament. Kashmir issue will be taken up in the meeting: ANI





09:56 am IST PDP’s MP, Nazir Ahmad Laway gives Zero Hour notice in RS over Kashmir issue People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s Rajya Sabha MP, Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour notice in the House over Kashmir issue: ANI





09:55 am IST Congress MPs gives Adjournment Motion notice in RS over Kashmir issue Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita have given Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha, over Kashmir issue. Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita have given Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha, over Kashmir issue. (File pics) pic.twitter.com/4ybwQiii9V — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





09:25 am IST House arrests signal that govt will defy all democratic norms in J&K: Chidambaram Senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram on Monday condemned the “house arrest” of leaders in Jammu and Kashmir and claimed it was a signal that the government would defy all democratic norms to achieve its objectives, reports news agency PTI.





09:15 am IST Mufti questions alleged ‘house arrest’ of leaders, says their voices are being muzzled J-K: Mufti questions alleged 'house arrest' of leaders, says their voices are being muzzled



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/kaKp4EH0ie pic.twitter.com/JmNLyuTsJe — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 4, 2019





09:12 am IST Shashi Tharoor shows solidarity to Omar Abdullah, says ‘you’re not alone’ Tharoor shows solidarity to Omar Abdullah over alleged house arrest, says 'you're not alone'



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/tZKKvhLU43 pic.twitter.com/TSSP6UfhsV — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 4, 2019





09:10 am IST Do not take law into your own hands, stay calm: Omar Abdullah Amid the prevailing tensed situation following alleged house arrest of state leaders, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah late on Sunday appealed people to not take law in hands and “stay calm” and said he was not sure of “what is in store” for Jammu and Kashmir, “but it doesn’t look good”. Do not take law into your own hands, stay calm: Omar Abdullah appeals J-K people



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/UkuSk9lF5s pic.twitter.com/ZEIi46EJSL — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 4, 2019





09:08 am IST Mufti recalls Vajpayee, says ‘feeling his absence the most’ In the view of prevailing tensed situation in the state, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday recalls former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for empathizing with Kashmir and said today she is ‘feeling his absence the most’. Mufti recalls Vajpayee, says 'feeling his absence the most'



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/6y7dkpOUPi pic.twitter.com/7pkCxSyiMY — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 4, 2019





09:06 am IST ‘Kashmir Solution’ has begun: Anupam Kher ‘Kashmir Solution has begun’, said Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday amid uncertainty prevailed in the Kashmir Valley following a massive security build-up and a government advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to leave. 'Kashmir Solution' has begun: Anupam Kher



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/e28lWnsM80 pic.twitter.com/JgLw5WY7MW — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 4, 2019





09:03 am IST Pakistan launched 8 BAT attacks at LoC in July-August Between July 13 and August 4, the Pakistan Army’s Mujahid and special services group (SSG) battalions, along with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives, launched eight actions from the Uri to the Gurez and Tangdhar sectors. This led to India retaliating through depth shelling. Pakistan is estimated to have lost nine soldiers or terrorists in the incidents, while Indian Army sustained one loss at Machchil sector in the last week of July, the people cited above said.





09:00 am IST Omar Abdullah: I believe I’m being placed under house arrest “I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders,” National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted late on Sunday. I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us 🙏🏼 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019





08:45 am IST Schools to reopen normally today in Ladakh region Jammu & Kashmir: Schools to reopen normally today in Ladakh region after summer vacations, classes to resume normally in colleges and other educational institutions too. Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC have not been imposed in the region.





08:44 am IST Security tightened in view of imposition of section 144 CrPC Security tightened in Srinagar in view of the imposition of section 144 CrPC. Jammu & Kashmir: Security tightened in Srinagar in view of the imposition of section 144 CrPC from midnight 5th August. pic.twitter.com/qErNGidUDi — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





08:43 am IST Schools shut, mobile internet suspended in J&K “As per the order, there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order,” a government statement said.





08:39 am IST Section 144 imposed in Kashmir Valley Authorities imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which bars the assembly of more than four persons, from midnight in Srinagar. They would remain in place till further orders.





08:33 am IST Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone placed under house arrest Jammu and Kashmir’s three most prominent leaders Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone were placed under house arrest late on Sunday as restrictions were imposed in Srinagar and mobile internet blocked in all districts of the state. The government move comes after a massive security build-up and an advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to leave the restive state, citing security threats from terrorists backed by the Pakistan army.





08:32 am IST Killed five to seven intruders: Indian Army The Indian Army said on Saturday it repelled an attempt by a mixed group of Pakistani soldiers and terrorists to attack an army post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector, killing five to seven intruders.



