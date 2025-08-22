Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha terminates 2 government employees over alleged terror links

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday ordered the termination of two government employees from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district over their alleged involvement with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (@OfficeOfLGJandK)

The employees have been identified as Khurshid Ahmed Rather, a teacher posted in Karnah, and Siyad Ahmad Khan, an Assistant Stockman in the Sheep Husbandry Department in Keran. Both have been lodged in jails since January last year.

The law enforcement agencies of the Union Territory and the lieutenant governor invoked Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, which allows dismissal without an inquiry “in the interest of national security.” The law enforcement and intelligence agencies had collected incriminating material evidence against the duo.

Officials said the action is part of the administration’s continued crackdown on terror infrastructure, including overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers embedded within government institutions.

Before Friday's order, 75 government employees had been terminated since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Three dismissals in June

Manoj Sinha, in early June, sacked three government employees, including a police constable, a school teacher and an assistant in the Jammu and Kashmir health education department for their alleged terror links.

The employees whose services were terminated last time were Ajaz Ahmad, a government school teacher of Baflaiz village in Surankote tehsil in Poonch district; Malik Ishfaq Naseer, a selection grade police constable at Khahgund, Anantnag; and Waseem Ahmad Khan, an assistant in the Jammu and Kashmir health education department and a resident of Diyarwani New Colony, Batamaloo, Srinagar. All three are currently lodged in jail.