Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!

Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!

An official said that the inflated power bill served to a farmer in Poonch district was result of a clerical error.

india Updated: Jul 07, 2020 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The power development department has served inflated bills to residents of Jammu and Kashmir even in the past.
The power development department has served inflated bills to residents of Jammu and Kashmir even in the past.(HT Photo/Representative)
         

A villager from a border village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district got the shock of his life when the power development department (PDD) slapped an electricity bill amounting to a whopping Rs 10 crore on the poor man.

However, this won’t be the first time when PDD served inflated power bills to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The villager, identified as Mohammad Hanief, son of Feroz Din of Guhrian Sheiklian village in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district, was at his wit’s end when asked to pay the bill for Rs 10,08,38,138 only.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The man, a resident of one of the remotest villages of Poonch, reportedly told locals that had God been kind to him, he would have loved to pay such a hefty amount to shore up the Union Territory’s revenues!

Hanief has now approached the village sarpanch to get the bill rectified.

Poonch district commissioner Rahul Yadav said, “It was a clerical mistake and it will be rectified. Exact cause of the erroneous bill can be explained by the PDD but obviously it is a computer error. The reading has been punched twice and hence miscalculation.”

The bill was sent from the office of AEE, PDD Sub-Division Mendhar.

