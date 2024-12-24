Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -28.41 °C, check weather forecast for December 24, 2024





Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.83 °C and -15.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.



With temperatures ranging between -28.41 °C and -16.13 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 25, 2024 -19.43 Scattered clouds December 26, 2024 -17.10 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 -12.13 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 -13.62 Light snow December 29, 2024 -15.75 Snow December 30, 2024 -16.12 Few clouds December 31, 2024 -14.77 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.15 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 21.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.43 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024

