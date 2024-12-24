Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -28.41 °C, check weather forecast for December 24, 2024
Dec 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on December 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on December 24, 2024, is -19.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -28.41 °C and -16.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 07:22 AM and will set at 05:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.83 °C and -15.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
With temperatures ranging between -28.41 °C and -16.13 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 25, 2024
|-19.43
|Scattered clouds
|December 26, 2024
|-17.10
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|-12.13
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|-13.62
|Light snow
|December 29, 2024
|-15.75
|Snow
|December 30, 2024
|-16.12
|Few clouds
|December 31, 2024
|-14.77
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
