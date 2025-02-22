Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -26.64 °C, check weather forecast for February 22, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 22, 2025, is -15.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.64 °C and -13.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:12 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 23, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.88 °C and -13.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.

With temperatures ranging between -26.64 °C and -13.16 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 23, 2025 -15.74 Snow February 24, 2025 -14.36 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 -12.58 Overcast clouds February 26, 2025 -9.81 Light snow February 27, 2025 -10.33 Snow February 28, 2025 -12.84 Snow March 1, 2025 -11.55 Snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.33 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.62 °C Light rain Chennai 28.44 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.91 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.23 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.15 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



