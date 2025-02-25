Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -26.34 °C, check weather forecast for February 25, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 25, 2025, is -10.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.34 °C and -10.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 06:15 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -15.42 °C and -7.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 95%.

With temperatures ranging between -26.34 °C and -10.92 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 26, 2025 -10.92 Snow February 27, 2025 -8.51 Snow February 28, 2025 -12.55 Snow March 1, 2025 -9.60 Snow March 2, 2025 -12.39 Snow March 3, 2025 -11.36 Snow March 4, 2025 -13.31 Snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.57 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.56 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.78 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.22 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 27.32 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.96 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.