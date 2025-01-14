Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -27.31 °C, check weather forecast for January 14, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 14, 2025, is -14.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.31 °C and -12.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 07:25 AM and will set at 05:36 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.81 °C and -13.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.

With temperatures ranging between -27.31 °C and -12.63 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 15, 2025 -14.75 Overcast clouds January 16, 2025 -14.06 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 -17.24 Snow January 18, 2025 -16.07 Light snow January 19, 2025 -15.16 Snow January 20, 2025 -13.69 Light snow January 21, 2025 -11.99 Snow



Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.54 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.14 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.28 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.82 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.81 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.04 °C Few clouds



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.