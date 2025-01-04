Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -16.22 °C, check weather forecast for January 4, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 4, 2025, is -12.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -16.22 °C and -11.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 07:25 AM and will set at 05:28 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -18.49 °C and -12.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 89%.

With temperatures ranging between -16.22 °C and -11.1 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 5, 2025 -12.77 Light snow January 6, 2025 -13.78 Light snow January 7, 2025 -14.30 Snow January 8, 2025 -17.61 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 -13.65 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 -13.57 Light snow January 11, 2025 -13.66 Light snow



Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.86 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 19.06 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 24.84 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 21.53 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.52 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.32 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.05 °C Few clouds



