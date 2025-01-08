Menu Explore
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -25.12 °C, check weather forecast for January 8, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 08, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on January 8, 2025 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 8, 2025, is -15.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.12 °C and -13.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 07:25 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 08, 2025
Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.4 °C and -14.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

With temperatures ranging between -25.12 °C and -13.42 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 9, 2025-15.86Sky is clear
January 10, 2025-14.46Sky is clear
January 11, 2025-12.09Overcast clouds
January 12, 2025-14.79Light snow
January 13, 2025-15.87Light snow
January 14, 2025-15.67Few clouds
January 15, 2025-12.97Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.38 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.83 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai25.86 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru23.21 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad23.47 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad20.6 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.15 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
