Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -16.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 10, 2025, is -10.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -16.02 °C and -8.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 92% and the wind speed is 92 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 06:25 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -12.98 °C and -8.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 85%.

With temperatures ranging between -16.02 °C and -8.28 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 11, 2025 -10.26 Snow March 12, 2025 -8.76 Snow March 13, 2025 -8.19 Snow March 14, 2025 -9.89 Snow March 15, 2025 -10.46 Snow March 16, 2025 -10.02 Snow March 17, 2025 -9.57 Snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.94 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.0 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.12 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 29.35 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.44 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 36.88 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.02 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.