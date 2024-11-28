Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -20.13 °C, check weather forecast for November 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 29, 2024 -7.83 °C Broken clouds November 30, 2024 -9.82 °C Snow December 1, 2024 -12.04 °C Light snow December 2, 2024 -13.05 °C Light snow December 3, 2024 -13.07 °C Light snow December 4, 2024 -12.79 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 -12.68 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.84 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.35 °C Broken clouds Chennai 23.67 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.3 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.4 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 26.81 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.82 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 28, 2024, is -12.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -20.13 °C and -9.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 29, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -16.01 °C and -7.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between -20.13 °C and -9.38 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

