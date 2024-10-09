Menu Explore
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -7.44 °C, check weather forecast for October 9, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on October 9, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 9, 2024, is -4.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -7.44 °C and -2.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -8.16 °C and -3.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.

With temperatures ranging between -7.44 °C and -2.03 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 10, 2024 -4.39 °C Light snow
October 11, 2024 -2.01 °C Sky is clear
October 12, 2024 -1.29 °C Sky is clear
October 13, 2024 -0.91 °C Sky is clear
October 14, 2024 -1.95 °C Sky is clear
October 15, 2024 -0.35 °C Sky is clear
October 16, 2024 -1.87 °C Light snow

Weather in other cities on October 9, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.76 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.26 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 28.8 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.08 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.63 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 32.7 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 32.31 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on October 09, 2024
