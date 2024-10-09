Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -7.44 °C, check weather forecast for October 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 10, 2024 -4.39 °C Light snow October 11, 2024 -2.01 °C Sky is clear October 12, 2024 -1.29 °C Sky is clear October 13, 2024 -0.91 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 -1.95 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 -0.35 °C Sky is clear October 16, 2024 -1.87 °C Light snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.76 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.26 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.08 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.63 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.7 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.31 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 9, 2024, is -4.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -7.44 °C and -2.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -8.16 °C and -3.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.With temperatures ranging between -7.44 °C and -2.03 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

