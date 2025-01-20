Jammu & Kashmir: Soldier killed in terrorist attack in Sopore area

An Indian Army soldier was killed following an overnight encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area, officials said on Monday. Sopore: A security personnel stands guard near the site of the encounter, at Gujjarpati area in Sopore, Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)(PTI01_20_2025_000074B)(PTI)

The soldier was injured in the exchange of fire with terrorists in a hideout at Zaloora Gujjarpati in Sopore police district and died as he was being evacuated from the scene of the gunbattle, they said.

Security forces laid out a cordon on Sunday when they noticed fire while busting a militant hideout. They maintained tight vigil at Zaloora Gujjarpati during the night and intensified searches for suspected terrorists in the area this morning, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.