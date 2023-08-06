Terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter; Special Forces brought in as operation on

A terrorist was killed in the ongoing encounter with security forces that broke out in Bariyama area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning. On Saturday, a terrorist was killed in the Khawas area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir in an encounter with security forces.

A security personnel stands guard during a cordon and search operation in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Saturday, following inputs about the presence of terrorists. (ANI Photo)

In the Bariyama encounter, the Indian Army pinned down up to three terrorists. The search operation was launched on Saturday by the Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police to catch the attackers responsible for the death of three army soldiers on Friday. The soldiers were killed while attempting to track down terrorists in the Halan forests in Kulgam district during an operation.

A defence spokesperson said additional troops of the Rashtriya Rifles were mobilised for the operation as the target terrain is undulating and has a heavy forest cover area.

'Special Forces brought in'

He added that Indian Air Force helicopters brought in Special Forces to aid in the operation. Throughout the night, repeated attempts by terrorists to break the cordon were thwarted through controlled fire. The forces utilised advanced technology such as night-enabled quadcopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Sniffer Dogs to enhance their capabilities during the operation, he added.

Reinforcements of the security forces have plugged all escape routes for the terrorists and efforts are on to neutralise them, an official told news agency PTI.

The army has cordoned off the area and advised the people to stay at a distance of two kilometres for their safety. "It is for the information of all that the operation is in progress with exchange of crossfire in the general area of village Gundha, Khawas. People are advised not to visit the area and remain at a safe distance of at least two km outside the periphery of the area," the advisory read.

