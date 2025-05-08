Jammu residents narrate horror on social media after loud explosions, blackout

After multiple loud explosions were heard in Jammu and other J&K districts on Thursday evening, people took to social media to express their shock, panic and fear. Loud explosions were heard in Jammu, and in Akhnoor, Samba and other towns in Punjab.(HT)

“Complete blackout in Jammu. Loud explosions—bombing, shelling, or missile strikes suspected. Fret not—Mata Vaishno Devi is with us, and so are the valiant Indian Armed Forces,” former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, Shesh Paul Vaid, posted on X confirming the incident.

Locals reported that air raid sirens were also heard before the explosions and several districts experienced blackouts. People also saw red flashes and projectiles in the sky, reported Reuters.

Lawyer Deepika Pushkar Nath made several posts on platform X, alerting people of explosions in Jammu.

In one post, she said, “Missiles are flying over our houses in Jammu RIGHT NOW. This is not hearsay, I’m witnessing and recording it myself. The threat is real. Civilian lives are at stake.”

Aam Admi Party's MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, also took to X to declare, “Jammu Under Attack.”

One user described his experience saying, “Complete Blackout in Jammu. I heard the blasts, five six blasts. Light went off at 8:17 pm. There's widespread panic across Jammu. My friend saw red balls coming from the Satwari side. God bless us all. God bless India. God bless our Armed forces.”

Another user also expressed her fear in the situation, stating, “Multiple explosions are happening in/around Jammu City. There's a complete blackout can literally hear the sounds.. it's scary.”

After Jammu, explosions were heard in parts of Punjab as well, such as Akhnoor and Samba The suspected drone attack led to air raid sirens and a total blackout in parts of Jammu and Punjab.