Jamtara train accident: 2 crushed to death, many injured in Jharkhand

Jamtara train accident: 2 crushed to death, many injured in Jharkhand

Feb 28, 2024 09:38 PM IST

The massive train accident in Jamtara took place at Jharkhand's Kalajharia railway station as a train ran over some passengers.

A major train accident took place in Jharkhand's Jamtara on Wednesday evening as a train ran over the passengers at the Kalajharia railway station. Several are feared dead though the exact number of deaths has not yet been confirmed, news agency ANI reported. Deputy commissioner of Jamtara said medical teams and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

Jamtara train accident: Some reports said at least 12 people were crushed to death in the mishap.
The rescue operations are underway. Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari said he got to know about the mishap and will be leaving for Jamtara. "I have given the directions to identify those responsible for it. We will also raise the issue in the Assembly... The deceased have not been identified yet..." the MLA said.

According to a report, the passengers jumped onto the track after their train caught fire and another train crushed them to death. Eastern Railway CPRO, however, denied the report of fire and said two persons who were walking on the track were run over by the train. These two were not passengers and were walking on the track. Mitra said a three-member committee has been formed to inquire into the incident.

Jamtara SDM Anant Kumar said those who were run over were passengers and they got down from one train and were crushed by another local train. "We are trying to set up a helpline so that the families can get information," Anant Kumar said.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

