Jamui (Bihar) election results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Shreyasi Singh seeks a repeat of 2020 vs RJD's Shamshad Alam
Jamui (Bihar) election results 2025 LIVE: BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh looks to defend her seat from RJD's Md. Shamshad Alam, who is determined to reclaim it for Mahagathbandhan.
Jamui is a critical seat in the Naxal-affected, rural belt of Bihar known for its political volatility and the high-profile win by BJP's Shreyasi Singh in 2020. The high voter turnout this year in the region (67.81%) adds an extra layer of suspense.
Jamui (Bihar) election results 2025 LIVE: The Jamui Assembly constituency, epitomises the political volatility and deep-seated development challenges of Bihar's rural heartland. This is more than just a local contest, it is a crucial litmus test for the ruling NDA's ability to retain its gains in the face of MGB's aggressive push on social justice and economic issues.
The spotlight is firmly on incumbent MLA Shreyasi Singh, the champion sport shooter who won the seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020 with a massive margin. Her performance is seen as a bellwether for the party’s appeal among the youth and across caste lines.
She is challenged by Md. Shamshad Alam of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a seasoned local politician determined to reclaim the seat for Mahagathbandhan, using the persistent issues of migration and underdevelopment as his primary ammunition.
The significant voter turnout in the region suggests highly mobilised electorate eager to register its mandate.
As the counting begins, we track every round to see whether the BJP’s star power and development narrative can withstand the RJD’s grassroots surge.
The Jamui election results here will send a clear message about which alliance has captured the imagination of rural Bihar.
Jamui election results 2025 LIVE: What makes Jamui a must-watch seat
Jamui has rarely been a one-party bastion. The RJD won in 2015, the BJP in 2020. This seat often reflects the state-wide mood, acting as a crucial barometer for the prevailing political wind. Every vote counts here.
Jamui election results LIVE: it's BJP's Shreyasi Singh vs RJD's Shamshad Alam
The counting of votes is set to begin in Jamui at 8:00 am, in what is being seen as a primary contest between BJP's Shreyasi Singh and RJD's Shamshad Alam. The strong room has their fate locked, for the time being.