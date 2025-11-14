Jamui (Bihar) election results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Shreyasi Singh seeks a repeat of 2020 vs RJD's Shamshad Alam

The spotlight is firmly on incumbent MLA Shreyasi Singh, the champion sport shooter who won the seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020 with a massive margin. Her performance is seen as a bellwether for the party’s appeal among the youth and across caste lines.

She is challenged by Md. Shamshad Alam of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a seasoned local politician determined to reclaim the seat for Mahagathbandhan, using the persistent issues of migration and underdevelopment as his primary ammunition.

The significant voter turnout in the region suggests highly mobilised electorate eager to register its mandate.

As the counting begins, we track every round to see whether the BJP’s star power and development narrative can withstand the RJD’s grassroots surge.

The Jamui election results here will send a clear message about which alliance has captured the imagination of rural Bihar.