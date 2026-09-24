Jamui harassment accused Nandan Yadav slapped outside court | Video

Nadan Yadav, the main accused of the harassment case in Bihar’s Jamui, was slapped by people outside the court after his appearance.

Security personnel carry an accused allegedly involved in the harassment of a boy and a girl by the roadside, in Jamui, Bihar. (Hindustan Times)

A Class 10 girl and her male friend, both teenagers, were allegedly harassed in Bihar's Jamui, around 150km from Patna, on September 19. The two were headed back from a scenic spot on a two-wheeler when the accused intercepted them on the pretext of ‘moral policing’.

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Yadav, the main accused behind the alleged harassment of the two minors, was arrested in an encounter after being shot in the leg by cops on Tuesday. A total of five people have been arrested in connection with the molestation case so far.

Deep Dive What actions were taken by police after the harassment case in Jamui? Following the harassment case, police formed a special investigation team (SIT) that arrested five individuals, including the main accused Nandan Yadav, who was apprehended after an encounter. Why did the victims in the Jamui harassment case initially not file a complaint? The victims did not file a complaint due to fear and threats from the accused, which discouraged them from seeking legal recourse. How did the Jamui harassment incident come to public attention? The incident became public after a video recording of the harassment went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and prompting police action.

The accused was produced in a court on Wednesday, where he was slapped by people while getting out of the building. A video of the same was shared by the news agency PTI.

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What was the case?

{{^usCountry}} The minor girl was allegedly grabbed, groped and sexually assaulted, and the boy was thrashed by the accused. The incident came to light through a viral video, which cops have now established was shot by one Ramashish Choudhary, who remains absconding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minor girl was allegedly grabbed, groped and sexually assaulted, and the boy was thrashed by the accused. The incident came to light through a viral video, which cops have now established was shot by one Ramashish Choudhary, who remains absconding. {{/usCountry}}

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While the two victims didn't file any complaint due to fear and threats by the accused, the purported video of the incident went viral, sparking massive outrage.

An FIR under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the BNS was later filed. While victims didn't name the accused, cops traced and arrested three people based on the viral clip.

The arrests came after the formation of a special investigation team (SIT), headed by sub-divisional police officer Deepti Monali.

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Also Read: SIT formed, video takedown initiated after 2 minors harassed in Bihar's Jamui

Main accused’s father arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested Ganauri Yadav, the father of Nandan Yadav, the main accused in the molestation and assault of a minor girl in Bihar's Jamui.

Officers aware of the development said Yadav was an accused in the 2003 murder of two brothers in Pratappur village and had been on the run ever since.

Minors attacked on way back from outing

The minor teens attended a coaching class together. On September 19, they left the class together to visit a nearby spot and take photos. On their way back, the accused intercepted them on the pretext of “moral policing”, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl and thrashed the boy.

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Police said one of the suspects appeared to have recorded the incident on his mobile phone, which later went viral and sparked huge outrage online.

“In our preliminary investigation, we have found that the video of the assault was taken by one of the miscreants, and later, it is most likely, one of those involved in the offence had made it viral on social media. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” a senior police officer earlier told HT.

Authorities have also begun removing the footage from social media platforms.