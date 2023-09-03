'Janeudhaari brahmin' Rahul Gandhi eats mutton in Sawan with Lalu Prasad Yadav: BJP's attack

A day after the video of Rahul Gandhi cooking Champaran mutton with Lalu Prasad Yadav at the latter's New Delhi residence was released by the Congress showing the camaraderie between the two INDIA leaders, the BJP said Rahul Gandhi hurt Hindu sentiments by cooking and eating mutton during the month of Sawan. Though the video was released on September 2 after the end of Sawan, the meeting took place in August when Sawan was on, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra wrote on X after the video went viral.

Rahul Gandhi cooked Champaran mutton at Lalu Prasad Yadav's house in August.

"Rahul Gandhi meets Lalu Yadav on August 4th and suddenly, they're MasterChefs cooking mutton. But they conveniently waited for Saawan to end before showing us their ‘culinary skills’. How's that for timing?" Sambit Patra wrote on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi's Champaran mutton video gave ammo to the BJP which on Sunday tore into the INDIA bloc leaders for 'hating' Hinduism after Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said Sanatan Dharma has to be eradicated like malaria and dengue. These two incidents bring up the recent video of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee saying no to 'tika' as she was being welcomed to the hotel in Mumbai where the opposition leaders met.

Rahul Gandhi's Champaran mutton video

BJP national spokesperson Shezad Poonawalla said no sanatani will even think of eating non-veg during the month of sawan. "The month of sawan ended on August 31. But their meeting took place in August and was reported earlier. Some people pretend to be such Shiv-bhakt that they oppose the name Shiv Shakti Point on the moon," Shehzad said.

Udayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan Dharma comment

A major political row erupted after Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Satin' son Udayanidhi Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma to malaria, dengue and said opposing it not enough and that

Sanatan Dharma should be destroyed. "What did Sanatan do to women? it pushed women, who lost their husbands into fire (the erstwhile practice of Sati), it tonsured the heads of widows and made them wear white saris, child marriages too happened," Udayanidhi said comparing it to the Dravidian ideology.

Mamata Gandhi saying 'no' to 'tika'

The BJP questioned Mamata Banerjee's reaction when she was welcomed to the Mumbai hotel where the INDIA meeting was held. Sharing the video of Mamata saying to 'tika', BJP leaders said that Mamata has no problem covering her head and reading namaaz but says no to 'tika'

