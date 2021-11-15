Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: Bhopal decked up ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhopal on Monday on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, organised to mark the birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Modi will also inaugurate the newly redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, earlier known as Habibganj railway station. The PM will also participate in a roadshow from Jamboree ground to the railway station. During the roadshow, artistes from the tribal community will perform different dance forms on 11 stages.

Security was beefed up in the city after the district administration invoked section 144 of CrPC. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected the Jamboore Ground and railway station to check the preparations.

As many as 7,750 security personal have been deployed from Raja Bhoj Airport to Jamboore Ground and the railway station. At least 50 check points have been set up. Nearly 200,000 people from across the state will attend the programme. About 27,000 people from the tribal community reached Bhopal by Sunday evening.

Modi will visit an exhibition of self-help groups and their products at the function. He will also visit a photo exhibition of martyrs and heroes of the freedom struggle from the tribal community. Modi will launch the Ration-Aapke Gram scheme by handing over keys of a ration vehicle. The scheme will provide PDS ration to the Janjatiya community at the village level. A short film on the scheme will be screened.

Modi will launch the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell Mission by providing counselling cards to two persons. A short film on this mission will also be screened at the programme. Also, the PM will provide appointment letters to three out of 20 newly appointed Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) teachers. A film will also be screened on the Janjatiya village Narsinghrunda of Jhabua district, the first village to have achieved the feat of 100% Covid vaccination in the state.

Modi will lay the virtual foundation stone of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools. Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Union rural development minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will attend the programme, among others.