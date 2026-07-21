CJP's mega protest: A blow-by-blow account of what happened on Monday

Chaos, clashes, confusion and cries echoed in the streets of Central Delhi on Monday with thousands turning up to join 'Cockroach Janta Party's' (CJP) planned protest march to Parliament on Monday, July 20, as Monsoon Session kicked off after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said facts and logic leave no room for “disruption”.

Chaos broke out as the thousands of CJP protesters attempted march to Parliament, dodging security barricades, on Monday. (Hindustan Times )

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What began as a planned march to Parliament by the Abhijeet Dipke-founded CJP snowballed into a massive mobilisation on Monday, with central Delhi turning into a sprawling protest zone. Demonstrators spread from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, Raisina Road, Janpath, Connaught Place and India Gate as repeated clashes broke out between protesters and police in the attempt to reach Sansad. Track July 21 CJP Parliament march updates here

Here's how the day unfolded

Before Monday

Saturday-Sunday: Sonam Wangchuk, climate activist who was on hunger strike since June 28 at the CJP Jantar Mantar protest, was removed from the protest site, prompting thousands more to join protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Monday morning: 8.30 am | Jantar Mantar

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi Police initiated talks with CJP. The platform said it had established its first contact with the government. Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma met CJP leaders in an attempt to defuse the situation. 9 am | Jantar Mantar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi Police initiated talks with CJP. The platform said it had established its first contact with the government. Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma met CJP leaders in an attempt to defuse the situation. 9 am | Jantar Mantar {{/usCountry}}

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The march to Parliament was scheduled to begin, but all entry and exit points to the protest site were sealed. With movement blocked, thousands of protesters spilled onto surrounding roads.

HT illustration on blow-by-blow account of what happened at CJP protest on Monday, Ju;y 20.

10.30 am-noon | Jantar Mantar

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A section of protesters breached two layers of barricades outside the venue, triggering a lathi-charge and stone-pelting from both sides.

Scores of protesters attempt to breach through the security barricades put up on Monday, July 20, amid the attempts to march to Parliament

12.12 pm | Jantar Mantar

Addressing the gathering, CJP's Abhijeet Dipke said the platform had established contact with the government and urged protesters to remain at Jantar Mantar.

12.15 pm | Metro stations

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Commuters at Mandi House and Barakhamba Road stations struggled as internet services were suspended. Metro access became difficult at five stations.

Till 1.40 pm | Parliament and Raisina Road

Groups of protesters reached the Parliament area through different routes. Police repeatedly fired tear-gas shells. By 1.40 pm, AAP leaders had also reached Raisina Road.

Tear gas fired during CJP protest on Monday, July 20

1 pm-4 pm | Central Delhi

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Violence escalated across Raisina Road, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Market Road, Connaught Place and other parts of central Delhi as police resorted to lathi-charge and tear-gas shelling.

3.50 pm | Around India Gate

Fresh groups assembled near Shastri Bhawan and India Gate lawns, prompting deployment of the Rapid Action Force around Rafi Marg and Kartavya Path.

4 pm | Jantar Mantar

Security personnel began dismantling the protest site, tearing down the stage, tents and banners. The operation continued for about an hour as protesters were removed from the venue.

By 4 pm | Traffic disruptions

Google Maps showed that major roads between Connaught Place and Parliament House were either shut to traffic or barricaded.

Traffic chaos in Central Delhi on Monday, July 20, amid heavy security arrangements for CJP protest

4.30 pm | Janpath

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Police pushed protesters away from key junctions, forcing many to regroup at Janpath.

5.55 pm-6.40 pm | Jantar Mantar

Police dismantled the remaining protest infrastructure, removing tents, the stage and furniture while dispersing those still at the site.

By evening

Despite the crackdown, Abhijeet Dipke, along with CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo, continued the sit-in near Kerala House, saying the agitation would continue.

Protesters return to Jantar Mantar

Although police had cleared the site and torn down the stage, crowds continued to gather through the evening. By nightfall, protesters managed to get past barricades and reoccupy the area.

Detentions

Police said around 70 protesters were detained during the day. Officials said an FIR was being registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws for rioting and assault on public servants.

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(With inputs from Hemani Bhandari, Jignasa Sinha, Paras Singh, Gargi Shukla, Sanoli Bhatia)