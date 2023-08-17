WATCH | Japan Ambassador to India dances to ‘Kaavaalaa’ song: ‘My love for Rajinikanth’

The song ‘Kaavaala’ from the Rajinikanth-starrer movie “Jailer” has been enjoying a sustained trend, characterised by the dynamic dance steps executed by actress Tamanna Bhatia. These spirited moves have not only inspired numerous social media influencers but have also incited the general public to endeavour in recreating the dance sequence.

Suzuki chose the microblogging platform, X (formerly Twitter), to share the video capturing his dance alongside the Japanese YouTuber Mayo San.(X/Hiroshi Suzuki)

Now, a Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, has collaborated with a YouTuber to partake in a dance performance set to the rhythm of the same song, demonstrating his “love for Rajinikanth”. The video of this collaboration has gone viral on the social media platforms.

Suzuki chose the microblogging platform, X (formerly Twitter), to share the video capturing his dance alongside the Japanese YouTuber Mayo San. He wrote, “Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia. My Love for Rajinikanth continues…”

In the video, the Japanese Ambassador embraces the iconic dance steps from the song, steps that have propelled many to dance along. The video, spanning 17 seconds, opens with Mayo San dancing the initial segment of the choreography, trying to imitate the steps by Tamanna Bhatia in the original composition. Following this, the Ambassador seamlessly integrates himself into the choreographic sequence, joining in the subsequent step alongside Mayo San.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan joins Rajinikanth fans in watching Jailer

Suzuki proceeds to sustain his performance alongside a group, joined by the YouTuber. Furthermore, he ventures to emulate the distinctive style of actor Rajinikanth by flipping his glasses.

The video has gained considerable traction on the microblogging site X, amassing an impressive count of over 500,000 views, accompanied by the admiration of more than 10,000 likes.

Earlier on Tuesday, during the commemoration of India's Independence Day, Ambassador Suzuki released a video in which he clutched the Indian flag, set against the backdrop of both the Indian and Japanese flags. In this video, he extended his wishes and congratulations, saying, "Congratulations on India's 77th Independence Day."

Many individuals were captivated by the Ambassador's dance moves and appreciated his attempt to embrace the Indian style.

One user commented, "It's amazing to witness Hiroshi Suzuki and Mayo san weave magic through their dance, infusing Japanese flair into the #Kaavaalaa routine. #Rajinikanth's influence knows no bounds!"

Another user expressed, "Hiroshi-san, what a wonderful performance by Mayo-san and her team."

A user chimed in, saying, "Mr. Ambassador, truly impressive!"

Meanwhile, another user exclaimed, "Suzuki san and Mayo san delivered a fantastic performance... You've become quite the Bollywood dance expert."

"Wow! Those moves are impressive, Suzuki San, and your continuous strong connection with India is always a pleasure to see," added another user.

Suzuki's flipping glasses challenge

As the Japanese Ambassador exhibited a clear fascination for the actor Rajinikanth and his recent release 'Jailer', he took to his X account last week to share a video on “Flipping glasses challenge”. This challenge showcased his endeavour to replicate the actor's distinctive style of flipping glasses.

“Vannakkam! @Rajinikanth, #Japan also loves you a lot! #Jailer #rajinifans,” Suzuki wrote. He also wished the actor in the video saying, “Rajinikanth, you are just super! Wish a great success on Jailer”

In the video he posted, a demonstrator was attempting to teach this particular style. However, the Ambassador himself faced some confusion while attempting it!

