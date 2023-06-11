Japan ambassador enjoys vada pav in Pune with wife. PM Modi responds

Japan's ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki's recent tweet on his culinary journey on the streets of Pune and a restaurant trying vada pav and misal pav along with his wife drew Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki.

A video of Suzuki trying Maharashtrian-style street food in Pune has gone viral on social media. Apparently, the envoy, who was in Pune for an event, tried vada pav and misal pav, but he had a minor complaint -- that it was too spicy for him.

Taking to Twitter, he posted the video of him eating the street food with a caption that read, “I love street food of India ...but thoda teekha kam please!”

The Japanese envoy also tried Pune's famous misal pav, on the recommendation of his Twitter followers, and also posted a video of tucking into the delicacy.

"Because many followers recommended me...! MisalPav," the envoy posted.

He put out another video on Twitter saying that he wanted a "little less spicy".

In another video posted on Saturday, Suzuki said, “My wife beat me!”

He received several reactions from netizens for his posts about trying out Indian street food in Pune and the Indian prime minister was one of them.

“This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming!” Modi tweeted.

Suggestions from social media followers

Some of his social media followers urged Suzuki to try other delicacies in the comments section, while others admired his willingness to try new foods.

"Quite brave of you, these literally have a lot of chillies in them. You should have a mango lassi or mango ice cream to cool down your tummy," a social media user commented.

"Have a glass of buttermilk," wrote another.

"Eat sweet dish also," said another.

This was not the first time that a Japanese official tried out Indian street food.

Earlier, in March, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on his visit to India, tried different Indian delicacies, including 'gol-gappe', 'aam panna' and 'lassi' during a visit to the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi with Modi.

(With inputs from ANI)

